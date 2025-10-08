Submit Release
Experior Financial Group Appoints Co-Founder Lee-Ann Prickett as Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Prickett Continues as Director at Experior and Co-CEO at Associate Owners Group (AOG)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc., one of North America’s fastest-growing independent financial organizations, today announced the appointment of Lee-Ann Prickett as Chief Executive Officer.

A driving force behind Experior since its founding, Lee-Ann has served as President and COO, overseeing operations, growth strategy, and the company’s successful strategic alliance with Associate Owners Group (AOG). Her promotion to CEO marks the next chapter in Experior’s continued rise as a North American leader in financial services innovation and agent ownership.

“Lee-Ann’s influence and leadership have shaped Experior from day one,” said Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder and Director of Experior and Co-CEO of AOG. “This new chapter simply places her where she’s long belonged — at the forefront. Her vision and steady hand will help guide Experior into its most exciting era yet.”

Under Lee-Ann’s leadership, Experior will continue to advance its mission of empowering independent financial professionals across the U.S. and Canada. Known for her inclusive approach, she champions collaboration, innovation, and ownership — values that continue to define Experior’s success story.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO of Experior. “This is not just a moment for women; it’s a moment for leadership. Our growth is fueled by strong, dedicated men and women working together to build something extraordinary. Together, we’re shaping the future of financial entrepreneurship across North America.”

Jamie Prickett will remain a Director at Experior while continuing as Co-CEO at AOG, ensuring alignment between Experior’s ongoing expansion and AOG’s broader North American strategy. Lee-Ann Prickett also sits as a Director on the board of AOG. Alongside AOG Co-CEO Monte Holm and the extended leadership team, Experior is positioned for continued momentum toward its long-term goals, including IPO readiness within three years.

