Experior Financial Group Appoints Co-Founder Lee-Ann Prickett as Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Prickett to Continue as Director at Experior and Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group (AOG)

I’m deeply grateful for our incredible team and the men and women who’ve built this company together. We’re continuing to expand, innovate and strengthen Experior’s foundation for generations to come.” — Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO & Co-Founder of Experior

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Inc., one of North America’s fastest-growing independent financial organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Lee-Ann Prickett as Chief Executive Officer.As Co-Founder, President, and COO since Experior’s inception, Lee-Ann has been at the helm of the company’s operations, helping guide Experior through extraordinary growth, technological advancement, and the company’s recent strategic alliance with Associate Owners Group (AOG) . Her transition to CEO marks a natural evolution of leadership; one that brings her front and center as the visionary voice shaping the company’s next chapter.“Lee-Ann’s leadership has always been felt throughout Experior,” said Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder and Director of Experior, and Co-CEO of AOG. “Now, as she steps into the CEO role, the industry will get to see what our team has always known that her insight, passion, and ability to empower others are unmatched.”Known for her collaborative leadership style and focus on creating opportunity, Lee-Ann represents the modern face of financial entrepreneurship; one where excellence, ownership, and empowerment go hand in hand.“This moment isn’t just about women in leadership; it’s about strong leadership, period,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO of Experior. “I’m deeply grateful for our incredible team and the men and women who’ve built this company together. We’re continuing to expand, innovate, and strengthen Experior’s foundation for generations to come.”Jamie Prickett will continue to serve as a Director at Experior while remaining Co-CEO at AOG, where he will continue to play a strategic role in shaping Experior’s long-term vision and integration with AOG’s North American growth plans. Lee-Ann Prickett also sits as a Director on the board of AOG.Together, the Pricketts’ combined leadership, alongside AOG Co-CEO Monte Holm and the broader executive team, ensures a unified direction and an unwavering commitment to Experior’s mission : to empower families, entrepreneurs, and agents to build lasting legacies through ownership and opportunity.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.