NEXTGENID MARKS IDENTITY WEEK AMERICA 2025 AS A MILESTONE

NextgenID's Booth at Identity Week

LAUNCHES GEN III IDENTITY STATIONS AND DEPLOYS NATIONWIDE IDENTITY INFRASTRUCTURE NETWORK

As the creators of SRIP, we were the first to deliver a remote identity proofing solution at the highest level of identity assurance (IAL3)” — Mike Horkey, Vice President of Growth

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Identity Week America 2025 — held Sept. 10–11 in Washington, D.C. — NextgenID , the vanguard in supervised remote identity proofing (SRIP), unveiled GEN III, the third-generation of the world’s first remote identity proofing solution at the highest level of identity assurance (IAL3), and announced the nationwide rollout of its SRIP Nationwide Identity Infrastructure Network.In what the company described as a “remarkably successful identity event,” NextgenID met with government, commercial, and technology partners to showcase its leadership in trusted identity. GEN III integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning, distributed infrastructure, and human insight, remote agent (supervision), supporting both supervised and in-person identity proofing workflows. The system is backed by patented technology and over two decades of identity innovation.“Trust is the currency of the digital economy, and identity is its foundation,” said Mike Horkey, Vice President of Growth at NextgenID. “As the creators of SRIP, we were the first to deliver a remote identity proofing solution at the highest level of identity assurance (IAL3). With GEN III, we’re not introducing another product — we’re deploying an SRIP Nationwide Identity Infrastructure Network built on patents, compliance, and trust. We are also the only provider combining remote identity proofing with fully compliant ADA accessibility, backed by FBI certification, underscoring our commitment to the strictest operational and regulatory standards.”Echoing that vision, Michael Harris, CTO & EVP at NextgenID, added: “Our world runs on trust, yet identity remains the weakest link. We’re not selling a product — we’re building the network for secure access that every government and enterprise will depend on. With the infrastructure, customers, and patents already in place, we are now entering the next phase — expanding our reach, capabilities, and global impact. And as we advance through FedRAMP certification from moderate to high, NextgenID is positioned to serve even the most security-sensitive federal and enterprise environments.”NextgenID’s SRIP Nationwide Identity Infrastructure Network is rolling out via strategic deployment of kiosks and network services covering all 50 states.The platform supports use cases including:• Federal and state credential issuance and renewal• Enterprise workforce identity and access• Consumer onboarding and secure authenticationWith patents and trade secrets guarding core functionality, NextgenID differentiates itself from competitors attempting to replicate its approach. The GEN III platform’s architecture ensures high accuracy, low fraud risk, and a seamless user experience.Identity Week America 2025 served as the ideal stage for NextgenID to showcase the future of trusted digital identity. The unveiling of GEN III and the nationwide SRIP Infrastructure Network underscored the company’s leadership in secure, compliant, and accessible identity proofing. Building on the event’s success, NextgenID is accelerating partnerships and deployments nationwide—translating the conversations sparked in Washington into tangible progress toward a more trusted, connected digital ecosystem.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.