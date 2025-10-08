Submit Release
VSP responds to bomb threat at St. Johnsbury business

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police responds to bomb threat at St. Johnsbury business

 

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025) — The Vermont State Police and other agencies are responding to a bomb threat at the Weidmann Electrical Technology facility in St. Johnsbury.

 

There are no indications the threat is credible.

 

Personnel from Weidmann discovered the threat scrawled in a bathroom and called police at about 9:30 a.m. The threat is believed to have been left between 7-9 a.m.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police responded along with personnel from the St. Johnsbury Police Department, St. Johnsbury Fire Department, and the CALEX Ambulance Service. The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and police initiated a search of the building. No injuries have been reported.

 

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time. The state police encourages anyone with information to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

 

- 30 -

