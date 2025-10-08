New Haven Barracks / Theft of Services

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5004425 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 10/3/25, INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT VIOLATION: Theft of Services 13 VSA 2582 ACCUSED: Daniel Sabourin AGE: 48 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT VICTIM: Midd State Towing AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/3/25 at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks took a report of a vehicle taken from the Midd State Towing's lot without paying for the tow services. The investigation revealed that Daniel Sabourin, 48, of Vergennes, VT took the vehicle from Midd State Towing without paying the required bill. On 10/5/25 Sabourin issued a citation to appear in Addiston County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME 12/1/25 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



