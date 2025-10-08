Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Theft of Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5004425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/3/25,

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Services 13 VSA 2582

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Sabourin

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

VICTIM: Midd State Towing

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/3/25 at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks took a report of a vehicle taken from the Midd State Towing's lot without paying for the tow services.  The investigation revealed that Daniel Sabourin, 48, of Vergennes, VT took the vehicle from Midd State Towing without paying the required bill. On 10/5/25 Sabourin issued a citation to appear in Addiston County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME 12/1/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919


