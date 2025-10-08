St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash (UPDATE)
***UPDATES in red***
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4005693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours
STREET: Railroad St
TOWN: Newbury
CROSS STREETS: US Route 5
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samuel Mattson
AGE: 32
HELMET? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: FXDL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate passenger side damage
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, NH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cole King
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate driver's side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Railroad St in Newbury. Troopers arrived and determined Samuel Mattson was travelling west on Railroad St while driving a 2009 Harley Davidson FXDL. Mattson failed to navigate a corner and crossed the center line, entering the eastward lane of travel. Cole King was travelling east in his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when Mattson entered his lane, resulting in a collision.
Troopers were assisted by members of Woodsville Ambulance and Wells River Fire Department. This crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are expected, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___Roadways Laned for Traffic __ T23 VSA ___1038____
On October 8, 2025, Troopers issued Mattson a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on November 5, 2025, at 0830 hours. Mattson is being charged with Criminal DLS and Negligent Operation after a lengthy investigation of the crash.
