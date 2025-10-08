Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,683 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash (UPDATE)

***UPDATES in red***

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4005693                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours

STREET: Railroad St

TOWN: Newbury

CROSS STREETS: US Route 5

WEATHER:        Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samuel Mattson

AGE: 32     

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FXDL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate passenger side damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, NH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cole King

AGE: 19     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate driver's side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Railroad St in Newbury. Troopers arrived and determined Samuel Mattson was travelling west on Railroad St while driving a 2009 Harley Davidson FXDL. Mattson failed to navigate a corner and crossed the center line, entering the eastward lane of travel. Cole King was travelling east in his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when Mattson entered his lane, resulting in a collision.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of Woodsville Ambulance and Wells River Fire Department. This crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are expected, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___Roadways Laned for Traffic __ T23 VSA ___1038____

 

On October 8, 2025, Troopers issued Mattson a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on November 5, 2025, at 0830 hours. Mattson is being charged with Criminal DLS and Negligent Operation after a lengthy investigation of the crash.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash (UPDATE)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more