St. Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash (UPDATE)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4005693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours

STREET: Railroad St

TOWN: Newbury

CROSS STREETS: US Route 5

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samuel Mattson

AGE: 32

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FXDL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate passenger side damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, NH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cole King

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate driver's side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 29, 2025, at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Railroad St in Newbury. Troopers arrived and determined Samuel Mattson was travelling west on Railroad St while driving a 2009 Harley Davidson FXDL. Mattson failed to navigate a corner and crossed the center line, entering the eastward lane of travel. Cole King was travelling east in his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when Mattson entered his lane, resulting in a collision.

Troopers were assisted by members of Woodsville Ambulance and Wells River Fire Department. This crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are expected, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___Roadways Laned for Traffic __ T23 VSA ___1038____

On October 8, 2025, Troopers issued Mattson a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on November 5, 2025, at 0830 hours. Mattson is being charged with Criminal DLS and Negligent Operation after a lengthy investigation of the crash.