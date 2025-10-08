Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25B1007909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2025 at approximately 1333 hours

STREET: VT-30

TOWN: Newfane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brittney S. Book

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: X1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/08/2025, at approximately 1333 hours, members of the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident on Vermont Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont. Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on VT Route 30 was struck by a falling tree while the vehicle was in transit. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result of the impact. The tree blocked the entirety of both travel lanes, causing a temporary closure of the roadway while emergency crews worked to clear debris and ensure safe travel. The road was reopened after a brief period. No injuries were reported. The operator was identified as Brittney S. Book, 52, of Townshend, Vermont. Assisting agencies: Newbrook Fire and Rescue, Vermont AOT, Windham County Sheriff's Department and Scott Brooks Towing.

