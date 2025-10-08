Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT
CASE#: 25B1007909
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2025 at approximately 1333 hours
STREET: VT-30
TOWN: Newfane
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brittney S. Book
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: X1
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/08/2025, at approximately 1333 hours, members of the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident on Vermont Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont. Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on VT Route 30 was struck by a falling tree while the vehicle was in transit. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result of the impact. The tree blocked the entirety of both travel lanes, causing a temporary closure of the roadway while emergency crews worked to clear debris and ensure safe travel. The road was reopened after a brief period. No injuries were reported. The operator was identified as Brittney S. Book, 52, of Townshend, Vermont. Assisting agencies: Newbrook Fire and Rescue, Vermont AOT, Windham County Sheriff's Department and Scott Brooks Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
