Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Franklin County town of Sheldon.

The investigation began early Tuesday morning, Oct. 7, 2025, when first responders were called to a home on Bedard Road for a report of a man who was unresponsive. Crews located the victim, later identified as 55-year-old Matthew Turner, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The victim’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, which was completed Wednesday, Oct. 8. Cause and manner of death remain pending, but the medical examiner notified VSP that the death appears suspicious.

Members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit are handling the investigation.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are currently available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the case unfolds.

