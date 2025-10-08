Metropolitan Black Bar Association Celebrates Trailblazing Leaders at 2026 Gala

The MBBA Gala is not just a celebration — it is a call to action. By honoring these visionary leaders, we amplify the values of excellence, equity, and advocacy that define MBBA’s mission and legacy.” — Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) , New York’s premier bar association for attorneys of color, is thrilled to announce the honorees for its 42nd Anniversary Awards Gala, taking place on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers.With the theme “Amplifying Our Legacy: Strengthening our Network, Leadership, and Advocacy to Advance Justice,” this year’s Gala will shine a spotlight on extraordinary leaders whose vision, advocacy, and impact continue to shape the legal profession and inspire the next generation.MBBA will celebrate the following distinguished honorees:🏅 Kermitt Brooks, Esq., Chief Legal Officer, Guardian – Corporate Counsel of the Year Award.🏅 Deborah Enix-Ross, Esq., Senior Advisor, Global Engagement, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and Past President, American Bar Association – Private Practitioner of the Year Award.🏅 Robert Grey, Esq., President, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, and Past President, American Bar Association, and The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) – Trailblazers of the Year Award.🏅 Janai Nelson, Esq., President & Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund – Public Servant of the Year Award.🏅 Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, Presiding Justice, Appellate Division, First Department – Jurist of the Year Award.“The MBBA Gala is not just a celebration — it is a call to action,” said Nicole Lester Arrindell, MBBA President. “By honoring these visionary leaders, we amplify the values of excellence, equity, and advocacy that define MBBA’s mission and legacy.”The MBBA Gala is the association’s largest annual fundraiser, powering year-round mentorship, pipeline programs, professional development, and community advocacy. This unforgettable evening will bring together leaders from the bench, the bar, and the broader community in a celebration of excellence and justice.ABOUT MBBAThe Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support our mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, we strive to build a more just and inclusive legal profession.As an affiliate of the National Bar Association , MBBA continues a proud legacy of service and leadership in the law.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Email: info@mbbanyc.orgPhone: (212) 804-5758

