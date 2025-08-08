AFUWI Celebrates Jamaican National Awards Received by Key Supporters and Philanthropic Champions

Mr. William Mahfood Mr. Dennis Hawthorne Dr. George Willie

Recognizing Donors and Leaders Who Exemplify AFUWI’s Commitment to Service and Education

We are deeply proud of these extraordinary leaders whose legacies extend far beyond individual success.” — Ann-Marie Grant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) proudly celebrates the recent conferral of Jamaica’s national honors on three of its distinguished past honorees and exemplary leaders, all of whom have actively supported AFUWI’s mission and philanthropic efforts.These prestigious accolades, to be awarded by the government and people of Jamaica, serve as a testament to the honorees' unwavering commitment to national development, civic leadership, and philanthropic impact.ORDER OF DISTINCTION IN THE RANK OF COMMANDER (CD):🏅 Mr. William Joseph Mahfood, Chairman, WISYNCO GroupFor contribution to Business Development in the Manufacturing and Distribution Sector in JamaicaORDER OF DISTINCTION IN THE RANK OF OFFICER (OD):🏅 Mr. Dennis Hawthorne, CEO and Founder of Dennis Shipping Inc.For Services to the Jamaican Diaspora, Philanthropy, and Community Development🏅 Dr. George S. Willie, Managing Partner, Bert Smith & CoFor Contribution to Education and other Charitable Causes in Jamaica and the DiasporaAFUWI Honoree, Class of 2015 & Vice Chairman, AFUWI Board of DirectorsThese national awards go beyond personal distinction. They symbolize the transformative power of service, integrity, and leadership aligned with national priorities. Each honoree exemplifies AFUWI’s mission of leveraging education and philanthropy to advance equity, uplift communities, and promote global citizenship.“We are deeply proud of these extraordinary leaders whose legacies extend far beyond individual success. Their recognition affirms their profound influence in shaping lives, policies, and possibilities—not only in Jamaica but also across the global Jamaican diaspora,” said Ann-Marie Grant, Executive Director of AFUWI.AFUWI salutes Mr. Mahfood, Mr. Hawthorne, and Dr. Willie for their steadfast belief in the power of education, their tireless advocacy for opportunity, and their enduring service to the people of Jamaica.ABOUT AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a 501(c)(3) U.S.-based charitable organization dedicated to transforming lives and strengthening nations through education. Our mission is to mobilize resources in the United States to expand access to higher education for exceptionally talented and ambitious students across The University of the West Indies (UWI) system who face significant financial barriers.Serving the 17 English-speaking Caribbean countries—from Anguilla to Trinidad and Tobago—AFUWI believes that education is the most powerful driver of social and economic mobility. By breaking down financial barriers, we empower individuals to rise above generational poverty, equip them with critical skills and knowledge, and nurture a deep sense of cultural pride and leadership.Through strategic partnerships, scholarship funding, and ongoing advocacy, AFUWI invests in human capital that drives innovation, strengthens communities, and builds resilient nations. Our efforts ensure that the Caribbean’s brightest minds have the chance to realize their potential and, in turn, contribute meaningfully to the region’s prosperity and progress. Visit us at 🌐 www.afuwi.org FOR INFORMATION ABOUT AFUWI PLEASE CONTACT:Ann-Marie GrantExecutive Director, AFUWI📧 amgrant@afuwi.org | 🌐 www.afuwi.org | 📞 (212) 759-9345

