From Fairway to Future: AFUWI’s 'Gaming for Good' Supports Scholarships for Caribbean Students

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is proud to present the 2025 AFUWI Golf Open , taking place Friday, June 20, 2025, at Marine Park Golf Course, 2880 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tee time begins at 1:00 PM.This year’s event, themed “Gaming for Good,” offers a dynamic fusion of golf, dominoes, and traditional board games—celebrating Caribbean culture while honoring Caribbean American Heritage Month . Proceeds from the tournament will benefit AFUWI’s scholarship fund, supporting financially challenged students across the Caribbean pursuing higher education at The University of the West Indies (UWI).Located along Jamaica Bay, the Marine Park Golf Course is a public, 18-hole championship venue known for its panoramic views, country club-quality greens, and expertly maintained driving range and practice areas.🎉 Event Highlights⛳ 1:00 PM Shotgun Start – Friendly & Competitive Golf Tournament💰 Cash Prizes for Winners🍽️ Delectable Caribbean Cuisine:🥘 Lunch by Caribbean Food Delights🍛 Dinner by The Door Restaurant🎲 Domino & Board Game Competitions🎧 Music by DJ Bandit🎓 Meet a Current AFUWI Scholar – A Story of ImpactHonoring Our Generous SponsorsAFUWI extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, tee sign partners, and in-kind donors whose generosity fuels our mission to transform lives through education. Their unwavering support helps bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity for the next generation of Caribbean leaders.Major Sponsors Include:🌟 Caribbean Food Delights🌟 Jammins Events🌟 The Door Restaurant🌟 Grace Foods USA🌟 OnCore Golf🌟 Spring Board Incubators🌟 San’s Caribbean MarketplaceAbout AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to higher education for gifted but economically disadvantaged students. Over the past decade, AFUWI has awarded nearly 650 scholarships and bursaries, and donated over $8.5 million in educational resources—including books, computers, and medical equipment—to UWI campuses throughout the Caribbean.Get InvolvedSponsorship packages are still available. Bring your team, showcase your brand, and enjoy an unforgettable day of community, culture, and giving.Register Now: www.afuwigolfopen.org Contact: 917-863-2392 | Email: agrant@afuwi.orgLearn More: www.afuwi.org Follow Us: Facebook: @AFUWI | Instagram: @AFUWI#DonatetoEducate – Empower the Next GenerationMedia ContactAnn Marie GrantEmail: amgrant@afuwi.orgTel # 917-863-2392

