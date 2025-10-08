TCEQ approves fines totaling $573,618

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $457,872 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, two municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Sept. 30, 2025 and Oct. 7, 2025, the executive director approved penalties totaling $115,746 against 36 entities.

You can view agenda items from today's meeting on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for October 22, 2025.