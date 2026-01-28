TCEQ approves fines totaling $747,064

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $611,344 against 27 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 12 air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and five water quality.

In addition, on Jan. 27, the executive director approved penalties totaling $135,720 against 36 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2026.