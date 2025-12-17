TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,675,560

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,396,137 against 43 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, four industrial wastewater discharges, three multi-media, one municipal solid waste, ten municipal wastewater discharges, nine petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems, one sludge, one water quality, and one water rights.

In addition, on Nov. 25, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $279,423 against 88 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2026.