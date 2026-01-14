Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,909,731

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,751,893 against 22 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

 

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, eight municipal wastewater discharge, and five public water systems.

 

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

 

In addition, on Jan. 13, 2026, the executive director approved penalties totaling $157,838 against 49 entities.

 

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

