Champ's Pet Kitchen Taps Top Grocery Executives to Accelerate Retail Growth

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ's Pet Kitchen, Inc.—launched in 2025 to redefine the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition and everyday affordability—today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. The new board will guide the company’s retail expansion strategy, help deepen its presence in grocery, strengthen brick-and-mortar partnerships, and break through in the competitive pet treat category.

The Advisory Board launches with the appointment of two veteran retail executives:

* Randy Slentz is a recognized leader in grocery retail with deep expertise in store operations, category management, and fresh food leadership. He has led large-scale teams, driven operational excellence, and built strong relationships across the grocery sector. His career includes senior executive roles at FreshPoint, Inc. and The Save Mart Companies, as well as leadership positions with Times Supermarkets in Hawai‘i. Randy’s extensive background positions him to help Champ's expand its grocery presence and optimize retail performance as the company introduces its protein-first dog treats to more families.

* Dan Benning brings a proven track record of scaling businesses, leading multisite operations, and driving growth across both pet care and national retail. He has successfully guided companies through rapid expansion, M&A integrations, and category innovations that deliver strong customer engagement and revenue growth. His leadership spans senior roles at Salon Lofts, Petco, Sears Holdings Corporation, and 24 Hour Fitness. With experience in both the pet industry and large-scale retail, Dan’s expertise will help Champ's unlock new channels and accelerate growth across grocery and specialty retail.

“At Champ's Pet Kitchen, our focus has always been on delivering healthy, protein-first treats that pet parents can feel good about,” said Mike Wickman, owner and president of Champ's Pet Kitchen. “Randy and Dan bring unmatched experience in scaling brick-and-mortar and grocery businesses, and their insights will help us expand while offering affordable, high-quality treats made in the USA.”

The Advisory Board will provide Champ's Pet Kitchen with strategic counsel on retail partnerships, channel expansion, and competitive positioning. Its mission is to help the company stand out in the crowded pet treat aisle by building stronger relationships with grocery retailers, expanding into new verticals, and delivering affordable, protein-first treats that support dog health and wellness.

“I’m excited to join the Champ’s Pet Kitchen Advisory Board because I see the same qualities in this brand that have driven success in grocery for decades - a clear value proposition, a quality product, and a commitment to the customer,” said Randy Slentz. “Protein-first treats with real health benefits are exactly what shoppers are looking for, and I look forward to helping Champ’s strengthen its position with grocery retailers.”

“With pet parents demanding transparency, nutrition, and affordability, Champ’s Pet Kitchen is uniquely positioned to win across brick-and-mortar and specialty retail,” said Dan Benning. “I’m eager to share my experience to help Champ’s break through in this category and grow its reach with more retailers and customers.”

Champ’s Pet Kitchen currently sells 12 oz bags of high-protein treats in grocers and retail outlets in the U.S. Consumers can also purchase 16 oz bags online via the company’s Amazon storefront or champspetkitchen.com.

About Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet owners. Made in the USA with clean, healthy ingredients, Champ’s recipes deliver at least 25% real protein with only 2% fat—helping dogs thrive with better nutrition at an affordable price. Each treat is formulated with clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and targeted health benefits, making it simple for pet parents to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at www.champspetkitchen.com.

