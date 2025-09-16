Champ’s Pet Kitchen Expands into Hawai'i, Tapping One of the Nation’s Most Pet-Loving Markets

Champ’s Lean Protein Treats are now available across Hawai‘i, bringing high-quality, U.S.-made nutrition to one of the nation’s most pet-loving markets.

With more than 60% of Hawai'i households owning pets, Champ’s delivers fast-turning, high-value, USA-made dog treats for healthier pet nutrition

Champ’s was built for retail, and our launch in Hawai‘i is a strategic next step in scaling our distribution vision.” — Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.—a California-based company launched this summer to redefine the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition and everyday affordability—today announced its entry into Hawai‘i’s retail market. Champ’s Lean Protein Treats are now available at Don Quijote, Don Don Donki, select Times Supermarkets and Big Save Markets statewide, as well as at Tamura Super Market—with availability at Safeway and other retailers expected later this month.

With pet ownership in Hawai‘i exceeding the national average—about 60% of households include a cat or dog, compared to 36.5% nationwide—and an estimated $329 million spent locally on pet food and treats in 2024, the market represents a prime opportunity for Champ’s expansion.

This move marks a significant milestone for Champ’s, a brand intentionally built for grocery success. With retail-ready packaging, broad shopper appeal, and a shelf-stable soft-chew format, Champ’s provides grocers with a fast-turning, high-value product line—now accessible to Hawai‘i pet parents both in-store and online.

“Champ’s was built for retail, and our launch in Hawai‘i is a strategic next step in scaling our distribution vision,” said Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen. “We’re proud to offer retailers a product that moves fast on shelves and gives pet parents an easy upgrade to affordable, transparent nutrition.”

For shoppers, Champ’s Lean Protein Treats deliver a clear point of difference:

* At least 25% real animal protein

* Only 2% fat

* Functional nutrients for muscles, joint support, and healthy skin and coat

* No corn, wheat, soy, or by-products

* Made in the U.S.A.

* Five soft-chew recipes that are easy to break apart for dogs of all sizes

“We’re always looking for products our customers trust and their pets can enjoy. Champ’s fits right in—it’s healthy, affordable, and something our shoppers will keep coming back for,” said PPRM Hawai’i’s Pet Category Manager.

Champ’s is also one of the first pet brands to feature a human-style Nutrition Facts panel, providing full transparency at a glance—a feature today’s health-conscious pet parents increasingly demand. By offering high-quality, protein-first nutrition at an accessible price point, Champ’s makes it easier for families to give their pets the same level of care they give themselves, without sacrificing affordability.

While 12 oz bags are stocked in retail outlets throughout Hawai‘i, consumers can also purchase larger, 16 oz bags online via Amazon and the brand’s website, champspetkitchen.com.

About Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet owners. Made in the USA with clean, healthy ingredients, Champ’s recipes deliver at least 25% real protein with only 2% fat—helping dogs thrive with better nutrition at an affordable price. Each treat is formulated with clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and targeted health benefits, making it simple for pet parents to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at champspetkitchen.com.

