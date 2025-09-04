Champ’s Pet Kitchen Partners with PawWire to Expand Reach and Deepen Consumer Connection

Champ’s founder Mike Wickman shares how Champ’s Pet Kitchen is bringing high-protein, functional treats to pet parents. Read the full Spotlight Q&A on PawWire. Champ’s Pet Kitchen’s full line of high-protein, soft-chew dog treats is now available on PawWire.

Partnership brings Champ’s high-protein, affordable dog treats to a wider pet parent audience through digital discovery and real-time insights

Great products deserve great visibility. By meeting consumers where they are, both in-store and online, we can share our commitment to healthy, affordable nutrition with more families and their pets.” — Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.—a California-based company redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and everyday affordability—today announced its partnership with PawWire, the first-of-its-kind B2B2C marketplace platform designed exclusively for the pet industry.

PawWire, launched in January 2024 by The Wire, seamlessly connects brands and consumers through real-time insights, consumer feedback, and built-in promotional tools. Through this partnership, Champ’s is showcasing its full line of high-protein, low-fat dog treats, each crafted with functional nutrients to support dog health and wellness. The Champ’s line-up can be viewed at www.pawwire.com.

“Consumers today want authenticity and trust from the brands they support,” said Kimberly Carney, founder and CEO of PawWire. “Champ’s delivers what pet parents are asking for—healthy, affordable dog treats made with real ingredients—while also embracing innovative platforms like PawWire to connect directly with their community. That combination of product integrity and digital innovation makes Champ’s stand out in a crowded and competitive market.”

For Champ’s, the partnership extends its mission of delivering clean, protein-first dog treats made in the USA with at least 25% real protein and only 2% fat. With clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and targeted health benefits, Champ’s makes it simple for pet parents to choose healthy treats they can trust. Champ’s 12 oz bags are available at a growing list of retailers nationwide, with larger 16 oz options offered on champspetkitchen.com and Amazon.

“Joining PawWire gives Champ’s another powerful way to connect with pet parents,” said Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen. “Great products deserve great visibility—and by meeting consumers where they are, both in-store and online, we can share our commitment to healthy, affordable nutrition with more families and their pets.”

As part of the partnership, Champ’s is featured in PawWire’s Q&A Spotlight series, where Wickman shares the brand’s origin story, its focus on retail-ready packaging, and why Champ’s products are designed to stand out on shelves and online. The interview highlights how Champ’s combines functional nutrition with affordability to meet the needs of today’s pet parents. Read the full feature here: PawTalks with Champ's Pet Kitchen.

PawWire builds on the success of its sister platforms, FashWire and GlossWire, which created global communities for fashion and beauty brands. With no upfront fees, real-time analytics, and built-in marketing support, PawWire helps pet brands expand their reach, gain valuable consumer insights, and grow authentically in a competitive pet products marketplace.

About Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet owners. Made in the USA with clean, healthy ingredients, Champ’s recipes deliver at least 25% real protein with only 2% fat—helping dogs thrive with better nutrition at an affordable price. Each treat is formulated with clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and targeted health benefits, making it simple for pet parents to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at www.champspetkitchen.com.

About PawWire

PawWire is a next-generation B2B2C marketplace platform that leverages technology to connect pet brands and consumers in real time, creating authentic engagement and delivering actionable insights. Built on the success of its sister platforms FashWire and GlossWire, PawWire offers pet parents personalized ways to discover and shop products tailored to their pets’ needs, while empowering brands with instant access to data-driven insights, real-time trend analysis, and predictive tools that drive smarter strategies. Founded in 2024, PawWire is owned and operated by its parent company, The Wires Platforms, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.