Freightera Turns 11: Profitable, Growing, Helping 25,000+ Businesses Ship Smarter

Freightera Celebrates 11th Birthday

Freightera makes freight easy, green, and affordable—growing fast, staying profitable, and cutting emissions for thousands of businesses.

Our mission is to make shipping better for businesses and the planet. We’ve proven that 24/7 automation, fixed-cost pricing, and choice-based emissions reduction work—and we’re just getting started.” — Eric Beckwitt, CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freightera, North America’s largest low-emission online freight marketplace , is celebrating 11 years of service with accelerating growth, strong profitability, and an unmatched environmental impact for customers. In a year when many logistics firms struggled, Freightera grew revenue by 31.4%, expanded its automated freight division by 35.8%, and improved EBITDA by 270%—all while helping thousands of businesses cut costs and freight emissions.Freightera is not just automating freight—it’s reimagining how businesses ship. Over 25,000 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers now use the platform to instantly quote, compare, and book LTL and truckload freight online—24/7—with fixed pricing, full emissions visibility, and zero guesswork.What Customers Are GainingFreightera gives businesses what they want most:• Lower freight costs through transparent, fixed-rate quotes• Instant comparison by price, delivery time, or emissions• Simplified booking with no haggling or phone calls• Rate Defense™, so shipping is safe and predictable• Cleaner shipping options using SmartWay™-verified emissions dataBusinesses can now cut costs and meet their ESG goals without regulation, consultants, or offset programs. Just quote and book through Freightera, and the platform automatically displays net CO2e reductions for each carrier and route.In the most recent year SmartWay™ data is available:• 52% of Freightera customers reduced their net freight emissions by 20%+• 674 companies reduced emissions by over 40%• The top 136 firms reduced emissions by more than 70%And most did so while cutting costs, with emissions reduction as by product of saving money and efficiency.Why Investors Are WatchingFreightera’s results speak to more than customer success. They point to a rare breed in freight automation and climate tech: a profitable, capital-efficient company scaling fast with a real solution.2024 Key Performance Highlights:• Revenue up 31.4% year-over-year• Automated division up 35.8% (5-year CAGR: 31.3%)• EBITDA growth: +270%• Customer retention: 109.8% net revenue retentionThis performance comes during what industry leaders call the “Great Freight Recession,” now in its third year. Where many competitors have stalled or shut down, Freightera continues to grow—thanks to its customer focus, pricing transparency, Rate Defense™ and built-in climate value.Freightera’s Competitive EdgeFreightera is one of the only freight tech companies with:• Consistent EBITDA profitability• Minimal outside capital (<$8M raised to date)• A built-in emissions reduction engine that scales with demand• A recession-resilient model that improves as customers seek savingsThe platform’s emissions engine is powered by real fleet data from the U.S. EPA and Natural Resources Canada SmartWay™ program, making it one of the few verified tools that shows real emissions reductions, not offsets. Every quote shows expected CO2e emissions compared to industry baselines—making green freight choices easier.Where Freightera Is HeadedWith a strong foundation in Canada and the U.S., Freightera is now preparing to expand internationally where demand for automated, low-emission freight is growing fast.“Our mission is to make shipping better for businesses and the planet,” said CEO and Co-Founder Eric Beckwitt. “We’ve proven that 24/7 automation, fixed-cost pricing, and choice-based emissions reduction work—and we’re just getting started.”About FreighteraFreightera is the automated freight marketplace for businesses who want lower shipping costs, easier logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform delivers instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote. With over 25,000 customers and a track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, The Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies, and Changemaker Award. Visit freightera.com to learn more

