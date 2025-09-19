Olympia Lighting to Exhibit at the Street and Area Lighting Conference 2025 in New Orleans

Olympia Lighting will showcase advanced RGBW LED Stadium Fixtures and street lighting solutions at SALC 2025, Booth #315 in New Orleans.

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in commercial LED lighting solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at the Illuminating Engineering Society’s (IES) Street and Area Lighting Conference (SALC) 2025 , taking place September 21–24 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Olympia will showcase its latest innovations in LED technology at Booth #315, with a special focus on its advanced RGBW LED Stadium Light Fixtures.Showcasing Advanced RGBW LED Stadium Fixtures Olympia’s RGBW LED Stadium Light Fixtures represent a breakthrough in sports, architectural, and municipal lighting. Combining Red-Green-Blue-White LED technology with high-performance design, the fixtures deliver vibrant color-changing displays alongside bright, glare-free white light for consistent visibility.Key performance features include:- Powerful Illumination: Up to 800W of output and efficacy of 180 Lumens per Watt rival traditional 1,500W metal halide lamps.- Color Control: Full DMX512 or DALI compatibility and Wireless Control allows for dynamic light shows, themed displays, and seamless game-to-concert transitions.- Durability: An IP67 Rating and built-in Surge Protection ensure performance in even the harshest weather and lightning conditions.- Flicker-free, glare-free optics for improved player and spectator experience.- 10-year warranty for long-term reliability.These fixtures are fully compatible with DMX512, DALI, and wireless controls, enabling precise customization for events, stadiums, public spaces, and architectural projects.Commitment to Cities, Utilities, and InfrastructureOlympia Lighting’s participation at SALC underscores its dedication to helping municipalities, utilities, and contractors achieve safer, more efficient, and cost-effective lighting systems. Beyond its RGBW solutions, Olympia offers a comprehensive portfolio of commercial LED fixtures engineered for roadway, area, and municipal applications.Connect with Olympia at SALC 2025SALC is recognized as the premier gathering of lighting decision-makers, including public utilities, cooperatives, investor-owned companies, and industry consultants. Olympia will be available at Booth #315 throughout the conference to discuss project needs, provide product demonstrations, and share insights into the future of LED lighting.“Lighting is central to safety, efficiency, and community life,” said Ram Shalvi, CEO of Olympia Lighting. “We’re proud to deliver solutions that help cities and organizations achieve both performance and sustainability, and we look forward to connecting with professionals at SALC 2025.”About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient LED solutions for commercial, industrial, municipal, and specialty applications. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and sustainability, Olympia products exceed industry standards and deliver long-term value for customers worldwide.

