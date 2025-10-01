Angela Phillips Named Finalist in CEO Category at the 2025 C-Suite Awards

Angela Phillips named CEO Category Finalist at the 2025 C-Suite Awards.

Angela Phillips honored as a finalist for CEO of the Year at the 2025 C-Suite Awards, celebrating visionary leadership and impact.

MIDDLETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Tube Group is pleased to announce that CEO Angela Phillips has been named a finalist in the CEO category at the 2025 C-Suite Awards , presented by the Cincinnati Business Courier The C-Suite Awards celebrate the city’s top echelon of business leaders, honoring individuals whose vision and leadership are driving growth and innovation across the Greater Cincinnati region. Each year, the awards spotlight executives from private, public, and non-profit organizations who exemplify excellence in leadership and impact.Angela Phillips’ recognition as a finalist is a testament to her unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and fostering a culture of growth within Phillips Tube Group. Under her leadership, the company continues to expand its footprint, strengthen customer partnerships, and invest in the future of American manufacturing.The winners of the 2025 C-Suite Awards will be announced at the upcoming ceremony:- Date: October 9, 2025- Time: 4–7 P.M.- Location: Renaissance Hotel, Cincinnati, OHPhillips Tube Group is honored to see Angela’s dedication acknowledged among Greater Cincinnati’s most accomplished leaders and looks forward to celebrating at this prestigious event.About the C-Suite AwardsPresented by the Cincinnati Business Courier, the C-Suite Awards honor the region’s top executives across multiple categories, including CEO, CFO, COO, and more. The program recognizes leaders in private, public, and non-profit organizations who exemplify innovation, strategic vision, and a positive impact on the Greater Cincinnati community.About Phillips Tube GroupPhillips Tube Group, Inc., is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality welded steel tubing, serving industries from automotive to construction. With nearly six decades of manufacturing excellence and a deep commitment to innovation and community, the company continues to lead with integrity, precision, and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.