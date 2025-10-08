Gauteng Roads and Transport launches Modderfontein Road (K155) upgrade project, 9 Oct
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 09 October 2025, preside over a sod-turning event for the Modderfontein Road (K155) upgrade project between the R25 and Pretoria Road in Ekurhuleni.
The project entails improving connectivity, ease of mobility, construction of a new and widening of existing exit carriageways.
The upgrade is also intended to support the proposed Linksfield Development node, aimed at creating an integrated living environment and distinct urban character defined by a mixed use approach.
The project is aligned to the Provincial Government’s strategic objective of Growing Gauteng Together Through Smart Mobility (GGT2030).
Details of the event:
Date: Thursday, 09 October 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: K155/Modderfontein Road, Edenvale
Enquiries:
Mr King Mthombeni
Cell: 071 400 0915
Ms Melitah Madiba
Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport
Cell: 073 644 9935
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
