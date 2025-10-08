Salt Life brand and RGA Leatherworks Partner to Launch Premium Coastal inspired Leather Goods Collection

Salt Life cooler bag, crafted in partnership with RGA Leatherworks

The collaboration debuts Spring 2026 with bags, belts, wallets, and cooler bags blending Salt Life's coastal lifestyle DNA with RGA's timeless craftsmanship.

RGA Leatherworks allows us to deliver premium accessories that reflect the authenticity, freedom, and durability our community expects while keeping the coast at the heart of every design” — Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt Life Brand Partners with RGA Leatherworks to Launch Premium Leather Goods Collection

SALT LIFE, the iconic lifestyle brand rooted in Fish | Dive | Surf, is teaming up with RGA Leatherworks, a premium leather goods maker, to launch a fresh line of SALT LIFE bags, belts, wallets, and cooler bags hitting Spring 2026.

Built for life on the water and styled for life beyond it, the new collection blends the SALT LIFE brand’s coastal DNA with RGA’s reputation for timeless craftsmanship. From cooler bags built for long days on the water to everyday wallets and belts designed with the same Live Salty spirit, each piece is made to move effortlessly from boat deck to beach to city streets.

“Expanding into leather goods and accessories is a natural extension of the SALT LIFE brand,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International, owner of Salt Life. “Partnering with RGA Leatherworks allows us to deliver premium accessories that reflect the authenticity, freedom, and durability our community expects while keeping the coast at the heart of every design.”

“This partnership represents the perfect synergy of craftsmanship and lifestyle,” said James Goraieb, President of RGA Leatherworks. “SALT LIFE has built a passionate following around the coastal way of life, and our goal is to translate that spirit into products that are as functional and durable as they are stylish.”

The SALT LIFE x RGA Leatherworks accessories collection will debut April 2026 at select retailers, specialty shops, and online at SaltLife.com.

About Salt Life

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About RGA Leatherworks

RGA Leatherworks (https://www.rgaleatherworks.com) has been crafting innovative leather goods and accessories since 1995. The company’s strength lies in blending creativity with reliability, providing outstanding service and quality products that leading brands and retailers across North America count on.

