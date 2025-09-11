LIVE THE SALT LIFE

SALT LIFE x SG Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LIFE Brand Expands Into Footwear with Exclusive Partnership

SALT LIFE, the iconic lifestyle brand rooted in Fish / Dive / Surf, is proud to announce an exclusive footwear licensing partnership with The SG Companies, a trusted leader in footwear with more than 125 years of expertise. This collaboration expands the SALT LIFE brand into footwear, delivering products designed for those who live life on, in, and by the water.

The upcoming collection will feature both open and closed footwear styles, from flip flops built for sandy beach days to versatile options for boat decks and everyday coastal living. Designed with comfort, durability, and style in mind, the line will bring the SALT LIFE brand’s DNA of ocean adventure and laid-back culture into footwear for the entire family.

“Footwear is a natural extension of the SALT LIFE brand,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International, owner of the SALT LIFE brand. “Our fans don’t just wear SALT LIFE, they live it. Partnering with SG allows us to bring that authenticity to footwear with products that not only perform but also embody the Fish / Dive / Surf lifestyle. Together, we’re creating flip flops, sandals, and shoes made for chasing tail, chilling out, and everything in between.”

With SG’s unmatched experience in footwear development and distribution, the partnership will ensure SALT LIFE fans have access to premium open and closed footwear across a wide range of retail and e-commerce channels.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the exclusive footwear partner for SALT LIFE” said Tim Callahan, President of The SG Companies. “This partnership is about more than footwear; it’s about extending a lifestyle. SALT LIFE is an authentic, powerful brand that connects deeply with people who live in and around the water, and we see tremendous opportunity to translate that spirit into flip flops, sandals, and closed-toe shoes. For SG, this marks an exciting step forward as we expand our lifestyle portfolio with full-scale distribution. We have big plans for SALT LIFE, and we couldn’t be more excited to deliver footwear to the brand’s passionate fans.”

The collection will launch with broad distribution across the U.S. and Canada, at leading national retailers and online, reinforcing SALT LIFE’s position as a true lifestyle brand. From apparel to accessories and now open and closed footwear, the SALT LIFE brand continues to offer fans more ways to live the SALTY STATE OF MIND.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About The SG Companies

The SG Companies (https://www.thesgcompanies.com) based in New Jersey, is a renowned footwear manufacturer with a rich heritage spanning over 125 years. SG’s expertise lies in developing and distributing foundational footwear for the entire family, with a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed lifestyle brands. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every pair produced, every relationship built, and every exceptional story told. With a legacy built on trust and a vision for the future, SG will continue delivering captivating products that inspire and delight. Learn more at thesgcompanies.com.

