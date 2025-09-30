SALT LIFE Brand Partners with Lugo’s Craft Spirits to Launch Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

SALT LIFE Craft Rum Cocktails

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LIFE, the iconic lifestyle brand rooted in Fish / Dive / Surf, is proud to announce a new licensing partnership with Lugo’s Craft Spirits, a family-owned distillery producing handcrafted rums in Lakeland, Florida. This collaboration marks the SALT LIFE brand’s entry into the ready-to-drink cocktail market with SALT LIFE Craft Rum Cocktails, a premium line made with Lugo’s handcrafted Pitorro rums.

Blending the SALT LIFE brand’s coastal DNA with Lugo’s tradition of quality craftsmanship, the partnership delivers cocktails designed for outdoor adventure, beach days, boat decks, and every salty moment in between.

“Beverages are a natural extension of the SALT LIFE brand,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International, owner of SALT LIFE. “Partnering with Lugo’s Craft Spirits allows us to bring that authenticity into a premium ready-to-drink cocktail something made for life on, in, and by the water”.

“Bringing Lugo’s Craft Pitorro Rums to a broader audience through this partnership is an incredible way to share both our family tradition and our passion for craft rums,” said Christian Lugo, Vice President and Master Distiller of Lugo’s Craft Spirits, LLC. “Together with SALT LIFE, we’ve created cocktails that not only celebrate heritage but also capture the joyful and adventurous lifestyle that SALT LIFE represents”.

Crafted with real fruit juices and Lugo’s distinctive, non-additive Pitorro rums, the new SALT LIFE Craft Rum Cocktails deliver refreshing authenticity in every sip. The line will debut this October in more than 400 Publix liquor stores, as well as at premier venues including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium and University of Central Florida athletic facilities. Distribution is planned to expand across North America and Mexico in the coming years.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About Lugo’s Craft Spirits LLC

Lugo’s Craft Spirits LLC (https://www.lugoscraftspirits.com) is a Florida-based distillery specializing in handcrafted rums rooted in Puerto Rican tradition. Founded by the Lugo family, the distillery carries forward generations of expertise in producing pitorro, a distinctive Puerto Rican-style rum. The Lugo’s Craft Pitorro Rum lineup includes Original, Coconut-Aged, Citrus-Aged, and Coffee-Aged expressions, reflecting both innovation and respect for heritage. Other brands in the portfolio include Libertalia Small Batched Spiced Rum and Riskey Single Barrel Rum, both inspired by the bourbon industry. Lugo’s unique distillation and aging techniques aim to revolutionize the rum industry and compete with best-selling spirits.

