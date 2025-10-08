WVDEP Headquarters preparing for major construction projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Beginning October 20, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) headquarters in Kanawha City will undergo multiple major construction projects coordinated by the West Virginia General Services Division. Work will include replacing the building’s HVAC system, roof, and sealing all windows and expansion joints. The work, which is expected to take 12 months, will be carried out in two phases and will significantly limit the public's access to the building.





While the main lobby and mailroom will remain open, citizens needing assistance are strongly encouraged to reach out by email or telephone rather than visiting in person. The WVDEP and its partner agencies do not anticipate any impact to the services provided to West Virginia citizens, and staff will continue to be accessible throughout the project.





“Although these projects will cause some short-term inconvenience, they are critical investments in the long-term safety and efficiency of the WVDEP headquarters,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work through this transition.”





The WVDEP building also houses offices for the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), the West Virginia Real Estate Division, and the Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB). All of these agencies will be affected by the construction projects, with many employees temporarily relocating or working remotely while the work is completed.





Phase one of construction begins October 20 and requires employees in the northern half of the building to vacate their offices by October 17. Phase two is expected to start in April 2026 and will affect employees with offices in the southern half of the building. Additional closures and temporary adjustments, including elevator and stairwell access changes, will be clearly marked with signage inside the building.





Visitor and handicap parking will still be available and marked, but limited.





The WVDEP thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding as these necessary upgrades are completed. For more information or to contact WVDEP staff directly, please visit https://dep.wv.gov or call 304-926-0440.





Additional contact information for other agencies in the WVDEP Headquarters:





Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA)





Phone: 304-558-7850 or 1-888-680-7342





Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB)

Phone: 304-558-3570 or 1-800-654-4406





West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS)

Phone: 304-356-2371





West Virginia Real Estate Division

Phone: 304-558-3062





