WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Conference set for November

DAVIS, W.Va. – The registration deadline for the 49th annual Youth Environmental Conference is fast approaching, and scholarships are still available.





The conference, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Youth Environmental Program, will be held November 7-9, 2025, at Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County and is open to youth ages 13 to 18 and their chaperones. The registration window will close at 3 p.m. on October 10, 2025.





Scholarships are still available on a first-come, first-served basis. They cover the cost for an attendee and their chaperone. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register to attend for $225.





Although this marks the conference’s second consecutive year at Blackwater Falls, a whole new lineup of guest speakers, activities, and field trips has been planned to examine sustainability efforts and highlight career opportunities in the environmental field. Participants can expect stops at Tucker County landfill and wastewater treatment sites, historic coke ovens, and the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.









