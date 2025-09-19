WVDEP now accepting comments on restoration plan for Cacapon River Watershed

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management - Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section (WQSAS) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual information meeting open for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) and an Advance Restoration Plan (ARP) for select streams in the Cacapon River watershed.





A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards. An ARP is a near-term plan and description of actions (accompanied with a schedule and milestones) that is immediately beneficial or practicable to achieving water quality standards.

Select streams in the watershed do not meet fecal coliform bacteria, as well as narrative water quality standards. For detailed information and resources for the TMDL, visit https://dep.wv.gov/WWE/watershed/TMDL/Pages/default.aspx and select the Cacapon River watershed in the Hydrologic Group E list at the bottom of the page. An interactive overview of the Cacapon TMDL project is also available.





WVDEP staff will host a virtual informational meeting to present an outline of the TMDL and ARP development process and answer questions on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025 at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and can be accessed using the information below:

Cacapon Watershed TMDL & ARP Public Meeting

Or dial: ‪+1 254-946-1176‬‬‬ PIN: ‪778 925 452#‬‬‬‬‬





Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, October 20, 2025, and should be emailed or mailed to:

Nick Murray

ATTN: Draft Cacapon River TMDL/ARP Comments

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th St. S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.







The Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section is responsible for monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the quality of streams, rivers, lakes, and wetlands in West Virginia and prepares restoration plans if these waters are not supporting their designated uses. To date, WQSAS has developed restoration plans for approximately 15,000 miles of stream in West Virginia, resulting in the control of pollution and forming the basis to seek federal funding for non-point projects. For more information, visit the WVDEP's Watershed Management webpage





