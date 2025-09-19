WVDEP now accepting comments on restoration plan for Cacapon River Watershed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management - Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section (WQSAS) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual information meeting open for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) and an Advance Restoration Plan (ARP) for select streams in the Cacapon River watershed.
A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards. An ARP is a near-term plan and description of actions (accompanied with a schedule and milestones) that is immediately beneficial or practicable to achieving water quality standards.
WVDEP staff will host a virtual informational meeting to present an outline of the TMDL and ARP development process and answer questions on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025 at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and can be accessed using the information below:
Cacapon Watershed TMDL & ARP Public Meeting
Or dial: +1 254-946-1176 PIN: 778 925 452#
Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, October 20, 2025, and should be emailed or mailed to:
Nick Murray
ATTN: Draft Cacapon River TMDL/ARP Comments
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
601 57th St. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.
