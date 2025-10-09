Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 2025-2026 Season Merging Tradition with Innovation

Flamenco Dancer Liliana Ruiz joins the Bay Atlantic Symphony for the March Concert "Extraordinary Contrasts: Opera to Flamenco!"

Our Own Stellar Musicians Step into the Solo Spotlight While Dance adds an Unexpected and Exciting Element

There is an energy and freshness to each of the programs that gracefully pairs with the classics” — Music Director Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Flamenco dancer and an Indian tabla join traditional violins and oboes in Bay Atlantic Symphony’s innovative yet timeless 2025-2026 five-concert season. South Jersey’s premier professional orchestra invites audiences to experience an intricate fusion between beloved works by Beethoven and Mozart and inventive performances of music and dance that reimagine the classics. The joining of complex, fast-paced dance routines and beautiful, classic music will be nothing short of breathtaking.

The 2025-2026 season kicks off on October 25 and 26 with “Timeless Treasures” featuring Zhenni Li-Cohen’s stark and insightful solo piano performance, when she brings her communicative passion to Mozart’s stirring “Piano Concerto No. 24.”

On December 14 and 15 the Symphony presents its “Singing in the Holidays” concert. Music Director Jed Gaylin brings holiday joy bridging cultures and faiths with a performance preceding a singalong where audience participation is imperative!

The January 17 and 18 Concert features Bay Atlantic Symphony’s own accomplished Concertmaster Ruotao Mao who performed his first concert at age 9 in Shanghai. Mao and the Symphony’s principal oboist Marie Trudeau perform the exquisite “Concerto for Violin and Oboe” by Johann Sebastian Bach. The Symphony’s principal horn player Lyndsie Wilson then performs British composer Gordon Jacob’s “Horn Concerto” in January.

Aaron Copland’s iconic “Appalachian Spring” is paired with Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo” accompanied onstage by Mezzo Soprano Barbara Dever and Flamenco Dancer Liliana Ruiz on March 21 and 22. Ruiz specializes in a diversity of Classical Spanish dances. She began performing at age 12 in Mexico City eventually founding her dance company Suspiro Español. Now she performs regularly to the delight of audiences throughout the region.

Traditional Indian and jazz sounds will fuse with classical elements at the final Concert of the season on May 2 and 3. An enticing performance by the Temporal Taal Collective and its five solo performers will accompany award-winning jazz composer and musician Drew Zaremba. Anjan Shah plays the bansuri and saxophone, Nabin Shrestha plays the tabla, Amy Shook plays bass, Jonathan Epley plays guitar and Sarah Morelli is a Kathak dancer. Together with Zaremba, they perform the 22-minute “Nightfall Rhapsody” using culture as an immersive, captivating experience with two stylistically opposite genres: traditional Indian music and jazz.

“We have a concert program of incredibly satisfying and deeply moving music,” said Music Director Jed Gaylin. “Touchstone pieces that have spoken so powerfully to people over the generations are juxtaposed with new and truly engaging works. There is an energy and freshness to each of the programs that gracefully pairs with the classics.”

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 p.m. and at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Audiences can save on ticket pricing by becoming a season subscriber to at least four of the five concerts. Season subscriptions and single ticket sales are both currently open and available through the Bay Atlantic Symphony’s website: www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in

performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and communities. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

