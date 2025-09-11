Relive Atlantic City’s Glory Days at Bay Atlantic Symphony’s “Roaring 20s Reprise” Gala

Two people attending the Bay Atlantic Symphony's Roaring 20s Reprise Gala. A man is wearing a suit and hat while holding a glass of wine. The woman next to him is wearing a feathered headband and shimmering shawl. They are smiling together.

Costumed for the Roaring 20s. Guests attending the Bay Atlantic Symphony's 2024 Gala in Atlantic City.

Celebrate South Jersey’s Only Professional Orchestra in America’s Favorite Playground!

The Symphony’s Gala is a great way to kick off our new concert season. Another sophisticated and elegant affair is on tap for all those who attend.”
— Alyce Parker, Co-Chair

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony's "Roaring 20s Reprise" fundraising Gala takes place on Thursday, September 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University (2200 Fairmount Avenue, Atlantic City.) Funds raised through ticket sales and donations support the Symphony's musical education programs. Tickets are $125 and available for purchase at https://bayatlanticsymphony.thundertix.com/events/251186.

Harnessing inspiration from the 1920s Prohibition Era, the Gala includes a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and musical performances by members of the Symphony. Community members are encouraged to join Bay Atlantic Symphony enthusiasts for a night of elegance, allure and conviviality.

All guests are encouraged to dress for the times! Ladies, don your strings of pearls, flapper attire and feathered headbands. Men, wear your finest zoot suits and top hats.

“The Symphony’s Gala is a great way to kick off our new concert season,” said Alyce Parker, Symphony board member and co-chair of the Gala. “Our patrons loved the event last year. We’re building on that enthusiasm. Another sophisticated and elegant affair is on tap for all those who attend.”

Since its founding 43 years ago, the Bay Atlantic Symphony has been dedicated to making music education accessible to all. A pillar of the community in Southern New Jersey, the Symphony provides free mentorship programs to students and educational concerts at its Vineland and Galloway Township venues.

Tickets are $125 and may be purchased athttps://bayatlanticsymphony.thundertix.com/events/251186. With each ticket purchase comes one complimentary ticket to one of the five concerts in the Symphony's 2025-2026 season. All proceeds from Gala ticket sales benefit music education programs for the Bay Atlantic Symphony.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and communities. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra composed of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information, visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

Lisa Simon
SPRYTE Communications
+1 856-857-6555 ext. 22
