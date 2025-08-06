Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 2025-2026 Season Merging Tradition with Innovation

Pianist Zhenni Li-Cohen, one of several featured soloists, joins Bay Atlantic Symphony for its 2025–2026 concert season led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. The season opens this fall with a dynamic lineup celebrating classical and contemporary works.

Our Own Stellar Musicians Step into the Solo Spotlight while Dance adds an Unexpected and Exciting Element

We have a concert program of incredibly satisfying and deeply moving music.” — Music Director Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony unveils its 2025-2026 concert season where timeless musical treasures meet exciting new collaborations. South Jersey’s premier professional orchestra invites audiences to experience beloved works by Beethoven, Haydn and Mozart alongside innovative performances that reimagine the classics in a five-concert series.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Sundays at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

Pianist Zhenni Li-Cohen brings her expressive insight and communicative passion to Mozart’s stirring “Piano Concerto No. 24” in the opening concert October 25 and 26. A seasonal musical sampler spanning countries and faiths brings joy to all at the December 13 and 14 holiday concert.

The January 17 and 18 performances feature Bay Atlantic Symphony’s own Concertmaster Ruotao Mao with principal oboist Marie Trudeau in solo turns performing the exquisite "Concerto for Violin and Oboe" by Johann Sebastian Bach. The Symphony's Principal Horn player Lyndsie Wilson performs British composer Gordon Jacob's "Horn Concerto."

"We have a concert program of incredibly satisfying and deeply moving music," said Music Director Jed Gaylin. "Touchstone pieces that have spoken so powerfully to people over the generations are juxtaposed with new and truly engaging works. There is an energy and freshness to each of the programs."

Audiences can save on ticket pricing by being a season subscriber to at least four of the five concerts. Season subscriptions are open and available through the Bay Atlantic Symphony’s website: www.bayatlanticsymphony.org. Single tickets will be available in September.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony: The Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and communities. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

