Leaders from Microsoft and HCLTech Join the Executive Women’s Forum Board of Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a DSG Global Company, has added two members to the EWF Board of Advisors, a network of highly influential thought leaders that guide and lead the EWF in their mission to build leaders in cybersecurity, risk management, privacy, governance, compliance, IT audit, and related technologies.The EWF is excited to welcome Bret Arsenault, CISO Emeritus at Microsoft, and Sunny Athwal, FIP, CIPP/E, CIPM, CISSP, Chief Privacy Officer at HCLTech.As Microsoft’s Chief Information Security Officer for 14 years, Bret was responsible for enterprise-wide digital security and resiliency. Bret was charged with protecting Microsoft and its customers from ever-growing cyber-threats, while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. In this role, he was also responsible for crisis management and overall business continuity and resilience at Microsoft.Bret brings decades of trusted leadership and deep expertise to the EWF community. A respected voice in the cybersecurity industry, he has long championed inclusive leadership and innovation—values that perfectly reflect the mission of the Executive Women’s Forum.His experience spans cybersecurity, risk management, governance, compliance, and emerging technologies—all areas where EWF strives to engage, develop, and advance impactful leaders. Bret’s strategic vision and commitment to mentorship will play a vital role as we continue to help build a more inclusive, resilient, and secure digital future.“I am honored to join the EWF Board of Advisors and support its mission to empower women leaders in cybersecurity and risk,” said Bret. “The EWF community is a powerful force for change. I have been a supporter of EWF since its inception, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”Sunny Athwal is the Chief Privacy Officer at HCLTech, where she leads the global privacy risk management program. In her role, she is responsible for implementing and overseeing the privacy framework across HCLTechs’ entities and affiliated subsidiaries across countries, including ensuring compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and other privacy laws across the world.She also oversees the firm’s regulatory risk program, which is responsible for deploying industry best practices and procedures to ensure compliance with broader IT and technology regulations, including DORA and NIS. Recently, she has expanded her role to govern all things data and is now overseeing the Data Governance program. She is a key member of the AI Ethics Committee and a key advisory member to the Board on all matters related to privacy, data, and regulatory risk.I am both honored and excited to start my journey with the Executive Women’s Forum. Empowering women in privacy, security, and leadership isn’t just a goal — it’s a responsibility,” said Sunny, “I’m proud to support the Executive Women’s Forum and its mission to elevate voices, build community, and drive change. I look forward to partnering with my fellow EWF members and leveraging my privacy and regulatory expertise to support and collaborate with likeminded women on this platform.”“We are thrilled to have Bret and Sunny join the EWF Board of Advisors and fortunate to have their wisdom and knowledge as we move forward in our mission to advance leaders in our industry,” said Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEO, Executive Women’s Forum.Sunny and Bret are joining the Board of Advisor Members from Google Cloud, Target, Carnegie Mellon University, Accenture, EY, Aon, Noma Security, Abnormal AI, and more.To meet the EWF Board of Advisors, visit the EWF Website # # #About the Executive Women’s Forum, a DSG Global CompanyFounded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a DSG Global Company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing leaders in cybersecurity, risk management, privacy, governance, compliance, IT audit, and related technologies. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to leaders at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit www.ewfglobal.com About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)DSG Global is an award-winning executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to navigate today and thrive tomorrow. With broad expertise and a commitment to long-term partnership, we help organizations reach their full human potential and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world. https://www.dsgco.com/

