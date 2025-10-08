EWF Announces Keynote Speakers for the 2025 Annual Conference

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 EWF Annual Conference, hosted by the Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a DSG Global Company , is more than just a gathering, it’s a catalyst for change. Beginning on Oct. 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO, this event brings together over 700 women leaders to tackle the most critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and adjacent industries while developing the leadership skills needed to drive conversations forward with fresh perspectives and bold ideas.The 2025 event is spearheaded by four exceptional women who are eager to share their technical expertise, leadership insights, and moving energy. The keynote addresses will be delivered by Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business; Sherrell Dorsey, Journalist, Author, and Host of TED Tech; Nicole Perlroth, Cybersecurity Author, Investor & Advisor, Silver Buckshot Ventures; and Charlene Li, Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker and Leader.Charlene Li is an expert on business transformation strategy and disruptive leadership and the NYT bestselling author of six books, including her latest, “The Disruption Mindset.” She is working on her next book, “Winning with Generative AI.” Charlene has worked with hundreds of top companies, from Adobe to Southwest Airlines, and advised 49 Fortune 100 companies. She has spoken at events like the World Economic Forum, TED, and South by Southwest. Previously, Charlene was the founder/CEO of the disruptive analyst firm Altimeter Group and Chief Research Officer at PA Consulting. She has returned to her entrepreneurial roots, running her firm, Quantum Networks Group. named one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company.Nicole Perlroth spent 13 years leading cybersecurity coverage at The New York Times. Her Times bestseller, “This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends,” earned her the FT McKinsey “Best Business Book of the Year Award,” the Arthur J. Ross Award for Foreign Policy and was inducted into the Cybersecurity Canon Hall of Fame. In 2021, she left journalism to go “inside the tent” to help solve the nation’s cyber challenges. She is a venture partner at Ballistic Ventures, managing director of her own cyber mission fund, Silver Buckshot, and served on the advisory committee of the DHS’ cyber defense agency, CISA, and the Council on Foreign Relations’ Cyber Task Force.Sherrell Dorsey is an award-winning data journalist, entrepreneur, speaker, and author shaping stories and big ideas on the future of climate tech, sustainability investing, technology, and the future of work. She founded The Plug in 2016, the first Black data-driven tech news publication to syndicate on the Bloomberg Terminal, which was acquired by ImpactAlpha in 2023. As the host of the TED Tech podcast, Sherrell offers expert commentary on technologies that are transforming society and creating opportunities for underserved communities to participate in the future of work.Vasu Jakkal is a passionate champion of building a better, safer, and more resilient world for all. She brings nearly 20 years of technology industry experience to Microsoft, where she is responsible for Microsoft’s Security business which includes security, compliance, identity, management and privacy, including crafting the strategy, partnering to shape product roadmaps and defining the go-to-market motions that help customers simplify and fortify their security posture. Jakkal is a dedicated advocate for diversity, and for expanding the opportunities for women in all fields of technology.Joyce Brocaglia, CEO of the EWF, expressed her enthusiasm for the conference: “This year’s keynote speakers are forces of nature. These trailblazers are redefining the future of technology, innovation, and leadership. Their voices are bold, their impact is undeniable, and their presence at the 2025 Executive Women’s Forum Annual Conference will ignite a new level of purpose and power in our community, organizations, and around the world.”In addition to the keynote sessions, the conference will feature presentations from leaders at TikTok, Google Cloud, Target, DTCC, Home Depot, JP Morgan Chase, Pepsico, GE Healthcare, U.S. Bank, PwC, Liberty Mutual Insurance, EY, and more.Attend the 2025 EWF Annual Conference to be inspired by these impactful keynote speakers and join over 700 women leaders in thought-provoking discussions. While the Technical Track deep-dives into industry-specific matters, the Leadership Track isn’t just for cybersecurity professionals, it’s open to anyone in the industry who wants to grow as a leader. Whether you work in marketing, sales, accounting, operations, or another area, this track offers valuable insights and skills that transcend technical rolesFor more information and to secure your spot, visit the EWF Annual Conference website # # #About the Executive Women’s Forum, a DSG Global CompanyFounded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a DSG Global Company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing leaders in cybersecurity, risk management, privacy, governance, compliance, IT audit, and related technologies. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to leaders at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit www.ewfglobal.com About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)DSG Global is an award-winning executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to navigate today and thrive tomorrow. 