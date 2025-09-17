Executive Women’s Forum Partners with Women4Cyber to Advance Global Cybersecurity Leadership

A collaborative effort to strengthen the international cybersecurity workforce and expand cross-border opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women’s Forum (EWF), a DSG Global company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Women4Cyber , a leading European non-profit dedicated to promoting, encouraging, and bringing awareness about the participation of women in the cybersecurity field. This collaboration marks a significant step in the shared mission of both organizations: to accelerate the development of global cybersecurity leaders, expand access to opportunity, and strengthen the future of the cyber workforce across continents.For over 20 years, the EWF has cultivated a trusted global community focused on advancing leadership and fostering inclusion across cybersecurity, risk management, privacy, compliance, IT audit, and related fields. As a recognized leader in executive development, the EWF brings expertise in creating programs that connect, grow, and elevate professionals at all levels.Women4Cyber, based in Europe, works to close the gender and skills gap by driving initiatives that build cybersecurity awareness, increase representation, and connect talent with mentorship and professional growth opportunities. The organization plays a crucial role in enhancing Europe’s cyber resilience and fostering inclusive pathways into the field.“The EWF is thrilled to bring our global corporate benefactors and membership community to Europe, increasing the outreach and connection opportunities we provide,” said Joyce Brocaglia, Founder of the Executive Women’s Forum. “By aligning missions and resources, EWF and Women4Cyber will develop impactful joint initiatives, expand international programming, and deepen global engagement. This partnership supports EWF’s international growth strategy, bringing its leadership development resources and global network to a broader audience beyond its North American base. Together, we are fostering a more inclusive, connected, and resilient industry by building bridges between regions, sectors, and emerging leaders.”“This partnership with the Executive Women's Forum is a landmark moment for advancing female leadership in cybersecurity across Europe. By combining EWF's globally recognized expertise in leadership development with Women4Cyber's deep-rooted European network and mentorship programs, we are not just opening doors; we are building a powerful launchpad for women to ascend to the highest levels of cybersecurity leadership. Together, we will accelerate the journey towards a more inclusive and resilient cybersecurity ecosystem in Europe,” Nina Olesen, COO, Women4Cyber.Partner With UsAs part of this global expansion, the EWF welcomes collaboration with companies, institutions, and cybersecurity leaders across Europe and beyond. Together, we can co-create impactful programs, elevate talent, and shape a future-ready cyber workforce. To learn more and to get started, visit www.ewfglobal.com

