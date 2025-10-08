Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,696 in the last 365 days.

Shutdown continues as latest Senate vote on CR fails

The Senate last night failed a fifth time to adopt the House-passed continuing resolution to fund the federal government, continuing the government shutdown. The vote failed by a 52-42 tally, as Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, continued to side with Republicans in favor of the bill, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted again with most Democrats in opposition. The short-term funding bill led by Senate Democrats also failed again by a 45-50 vote. Sixty votes are needed to pass the bill. Additional legislative activity is expected in the Senate throughout the week, though formal negotiations to reopen the government have yet to resume.


The AHA will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shutdown continues as latest Senate vote on CR fails

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more