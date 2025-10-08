Shutdown continues as latest Senate vote on CR fails

The Senate last night failed a fifth time to adopt the House-passed continuing resolution to fund the federal government, continuing the government shutdown. The vote failed by a 52-42 tally, as Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, continued to side with Republicans in favor of the bill, while Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted again with most Democrats in opposition. The short-term funding bill led by Senate Democrats also failed again by a 45-50 vote. Sixty votes are needed to pass the bill. Additional legislative activity is expected in the Senate throughout the week, though formal negotiations to reopen the government have yet to resume.



The AHA will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.