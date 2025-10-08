BURRAPAY ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH BYTE FEDERAL FOR CRYPTO EXCHANGE SERVICES

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. Byte Federal is a pioneering FinTech company that specializes in digital currency solutions

BurraPay Compliant Crypto Payment Platform to Integrate with Byte Federal Crypto Off-Ramp Solution

We are giving operators a streamlined path for accepting crypto from their end users, converting that crypto to fiat, and operating end-to-end in a compliant, secure, and efficient manner.” — Luke Millanta, CTO and Co-Founder of BurraPay

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Byte Federal, a pioneering FinTech company that specializes in digital currency solutions. Based in Venice, Florida, Byte Federal operates one of the largest Bitcoin ATM networks in the U.S., with a presence in over 40 states, as well as the ByteConnect payment gateway, ByteWallet, and ByteVault.

Under the agreement, Byte Federal’s advanced crypto-to-fiat payments technology will be integrated into BurraPay’s gaming-focused cryptocurrency deposits platform, enabling BurraPay’s gaming operator customers to accept their cryptocurrency transactions using BurraPay’s platform, and then settle them efficiently in traditional currency using Byte’s technology, expanding the use of digital assets within regulated gaming markets.

“We are excited to work with Byte Federal and will leverage their crypto off-ramp solution to expand upon our existing offering to gaming operators,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and Co-Founder of BurraPay. “Settlement is critical in gaming, and by integrating Byte Federal’s technology into our product stack, we are giving operators a streamlined path for accepting crypto from their end users, converting that crypto to fiat, and operating end-to-end in a compliant, secure, and efficient manner.”

“Byte Federal has always focused on making cryptocurrency more useable and secure to individuals and businesses, facilitating the more practical and mainstream use of crypto. Our agreement with BurraPay will accelerate the use of crypto payments by licensed gaming operators throughout the regulated gaming sector,” said Paul Tarantino, CEO of Byte Federal. “We are thrilled to be able to work with BurraPay to offer this innovative and convenient solution to the millions of crypto holders across the United States.”

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

About Byte Federal

Byte Federal, Inc., is a Florida Corporation established in 2016 and headquartered in Venice, Florida. Byte Federal is a vertically integrated FinTech company controlling its entire software and hardware stack. Operating in the financial services space, the Company provides customers the ability to buy, sell, swap, self-custody and utilize their digital assets for everyday purchases as well as larger ticket items. The Company accomplishes this through an ever-evolving multi-pronged approach. The current service offerings include a Bitcoin ATM Network operating in over 40+ states, a non-custodial wallet ByteVault, and a custodial wallet ByteWallet, that empowers users with true ownership and control over their digital assets while integrating traditional banking features, and a payment gateway solution ByteConnect that enables businesses to accept digital asset payments online via a proprietary API integration and in-store via handheld terminals or tablets. The Company also licenses its operations in other jurisdictions such as Australia and Suriname with the intention to expand globally. Our mission is to make digital assets accessible and usable for everyone.

For more information about Byte Federal and its services, visit https://www.bytefederal.com.

Media Contacts:

Laurie Argall

Byte Federal, Inc.

laurie@bytefederal.com

