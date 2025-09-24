BURRAPAY ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION AGREEMENT WITH BRAGG GAMING GROUP

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. Bragg is a global leader in next-generation iGaming content and content delivery, engagement and player management technology

Agreement to Deliver Compliant Cryptocurrency Payments Across Bragg Gaming Group’s Global iGaming Operator Network

By working with a platform provider of Bragg’s scale and reputation, we’re not only supporting their U.S. tribal gaming initiatives, but also expanding BurraPay’s reach into key international markets.” — Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of secure and compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated gaming industry, today announced an integration agreement with Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), a global leader in next-generation iGaming content and content delivery, engagement and player management technology.

Through this agreement, BurraPay’s cryptocurrency payments solution will be integrated into Bragg’s player account management (PAM) and content delivery platforms. This will enable Bragg’s extensive network of operator partners, subject to regulatory approval, to seamlessly offer cryptocurrency deposit options to their players, enhancing convenience while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks across multiple global jurisdictions.

Importantly, the agreement supports Bragg’s expansion into the U.S. tribal gaming market, a key growth area for the company. BurraPay’s compliance-first approach ensures that tribal operators will be able to adopt cryptocurrency payments confidently, meeting the highest regulatory and security standards.

“This agreement with Bragg Gaming Group is a significant step in BurraPay’s global expansion,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay. “By working with a platform provider of Bragg’s scale and reputation, we’re not only supporting their tribal gaming initiatives in the U.S., but also expanding BurraPay’s reach into key, tier one international markets. This is exactly the kind of partnership that accelerates our mission to make cryptocurrency payments a trusted standard in regulated gaming worldwide.”

“We are focused on delivering best-in-class solutions to our operator partners as we expand into new markets, including tribal gaming in the United States,” said Matevz Mazij, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “BurraPay’s compliance-first cryptocurrency payments platform is a strong fit for our strategy, and we look forward to bringing this innovative capability to operators across our global footprint.”

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is an iGaming content and platform technology solutions provider serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and cutting-edge player account management (“PAM”) technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing and passionately crafted casino game titles using the latest in data-driven insights from in-house brands including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a selection of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners under the Powered By Bragg program. Games built on Bragg’s remote games server (“RGS”) technology are distributed via the Bragg HUB content delivery platform and are available exclusively to Bragg customers. Bragg’s powerful, modular PAM technology powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed, operational, and marketing services. Content delivered via the Bragg HUB either exclusively or from the Bragg aggregated games portfolio is managed from a single back-office which is supported by a cutting-edge data platform, and Bragg’s award-winning Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed, certified, or otherwise approved and operational in over 30 regulated iCasino markets globally, including in the U.S, Canada, LatAm and Europe.

