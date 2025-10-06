RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE AND BURRAPAY SIGN CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENTS AGREEMENT

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of secure and compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, today announced a landmark customer agreement with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) (RSI), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas.

Under this agreement, BurraPay will integrate its crypto payment solution directly into RSI’s BetRivers gaming platform, enabling players to seamlessly fund their gaming accounts with cryptocurrency. The solution will be rolled out on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis as the necessary regulatory approvals are secured. The partnership spans RSI’s North American operations, representing a major step forward in the convergence of regulated online gaming and next-generation digital payments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rush Street Interactive as our first U.S. customer,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay. “This agreement is a milestone for both companies - and for the industry as a whole - as it proves that cryptocurrency payments can be delivered in a compliant, player-friendly, and scalable way. Rush Street Interactive has always been an innovator in online gaming, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to showcase what BurraPay can do.”

“BurraPay has demonstrated a compliance-first approach that perfectly aligns with our values and regulatory commitments,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive. We are excited to offer our BetRivers players the flexibility to fund their accounts with cryptocurrency - an option that will enhance the overall gaming experience and reinforces our commitment to putting our players first.”



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its cryptocurrency payments program, potential future rollout plans, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from its cryptocurrency payments program will include and its future performance with respect to the same. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

