NYC Big Book Award Winners & BookCAMP's Keynote Set to Shine in the Heart of NYC's Times Square

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews, said "The NYC Big Book Award always features great books, and this year is no exception. While some winners came from household names like Martin Luther King III and major imprints like Central Avenue, dist. by Simon & Schuster, I'm excited to showcase several accessible titles that deserve attention as well.""Allie's Adventure on the Wonder" by Erika Adams was the winner in Young Adult fiction with an interesting take on the Alice in Wonderland classic. In addition, FALCON REVIEW by Printed Word Reviews had this to say about Adams's book: it "stands as a brave and important contribution to young adult literature, offering a unique perspective on feeling misunderstood and ultimately, finding one's voice." You can read the full review here Award winning author and photographer, Gary E Smith, continues his mystery adventure series of the character Warren Steelgrave in "More Than You Know." True to the title of his first novel, "The Willing," Steelgrave gets involved in investigating a threat by a radicalized Middle Eastern hate group. The insurgents' plan is complex and ever-evolving. Their target may be different than the information first uncovered since their hatred is not limited toward only one religion.The contemporary romance novel by the veteran Lonz Cook, in his book "Diminishing Veil" college graduate Renee Chadwick discovers that love is never easy, and the sting of a first disappointment can tarnish future love. When a new beau steps in, Renee must decide if emotional redemption is possible.With some unique perspectives, and accessible reading, "Elixir: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology," by Gisella Rose is a guide for readers to feel, move, and transform the ancestral sediments within themselves into something sacred, consciously impacting their collective ancestral roots, a journey Rose describes as a transformative contemporary rite of passage."Climb Greater Heights" by Tony Jeton Selimi is a comprehensive business and personal development blueprint for entrepreneurs, leaders, and CEOs to achieve rapid, values-aligned success and build a lasting legacy. The book's importance lies in its holistic approach, which challenges the idea that success is measured only by profit; instead, it provides a practical roadmap to merge business strategy with personal mastery (mindset, emotional intelligence, values clarification) to create a high-impact, sustainable, and purpose-driven enterprise.The billboard also rolls out the first outdoor campaign showcasing some key partners and sponsors of BookCAMP 2026, which takes place April 24-26 in Newark, NJ. The Saturday BookCAMP's ending keynote is set to be delivered by Nadim Sadek, CEO of Shimmr AI. His new book being showcased at Frankfurt Book Fair next week "Quiver, Don't Quake: How Creativity Can Embrace AI" argues for an optimistic and collaborative alliance between human creativity and artificial intelligence, reframing AI not as a competitor but as a partner that helps humanity innate creativity."Sadek's practical, psychological framework—for artists, writers, and entrepreneurs to actively integrate AI into their creative process is why I choose him to keynote at BookCAMP. Sadek moves the cultural conversation past the fear of AI by presenting mindsets that show how human-AI partnership can lead to a significant expansion of what's possible." said Printed Word Reviews's Ted Olczak.The NYC billboard program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "Printed Word Reviews" magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key titles from the award programs.Every year, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC Big Book Award hosts its award dinner and ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner , recognizing book excellence. The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators.See and be a part of the next book competition,Independent Press Award, https://independentpressaward.com/ allows authors and publishers, traditional to self published books.___About this year's NYC Big Book AwardNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list.To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ , is announced every fall.NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. To see this year's list of IPA Winners, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners And, join us for the Awards Dinner on April 25th, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/awardsdinner , held at the BookCAMP event, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.ipabookcamp.com , where recipients from both programs will walk on stage to receive their awards.

