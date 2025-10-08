Over 300,000 Visitors in Five Days at Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 has attracted more than 300,000 visitors in just five days, underscoring its status as one of the Kingdom’s and the world’s premier cultural and entertainment events.Held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the capital, the event is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and runs until Saturday, Oct. 11. The exhibition features participation from over 1,300 exhibitors and brands representing 45 countries, covering 28 specialized sectors and offering 23 diverse activities related to falconry, hunting, camping, and outdoor pursuits.The event has seen significant engagement across social media platforms, with its highlights and unique moments trending widely and becoming among the most viewed and shared content online, reflecting the broad public and media interest it continues to generate.Bringing together culture, heritage, entertainment, and education, the exhibition has become a key economic and tourism driver. Among its standout attractions are the Al-Milwah Falcon Race, the Saudi Falcons Club Auction, the debut of the Mongolian Falcons Zone, the Saluki Museum, and the Chinese Pavilion, which includes 50 specialized companies. Other highlights include the UNESCO World Heritage Zone (Hima Najran), the Safari Zone, the Future Falconer Village, the Shalayel Digital Museum, the Falconry Fashion Zone, the Classic Car Zone, and traditional crafts areas showcasing the work of Saudi women artisans.Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of interactive shows and cultural experiences, including falconry demonstrations, traditional Saudi folkloric performances such as Al-Ardah, Al-Khatwah Al-Janoubiyyah, and Al-Khobeiti, as well as equestrian shows combining horses and falcons. The event also offers karting, off-road experiences, camel riding, and camel and falcon auctions, held in cooperation with the Saudi Camel Federation. Shooting ranges for firearms, airguns, and archery, along with the Arabian Horse Art Experience, panel discussions on falconry and its cultural significance, and more than 30 hands-on craft and training workshops are also part of the program.The strong turnout reflects the exhibition’s growing success year after year, establishing it as a global hub for falconry, hunting, and outdoor enthusiasts. It also highlights the Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to preserve the Kingdom’s rich cultural and environmental heritage while presenting falconry in a modern, engaging format that appeals to visitors from across Saudi Arabia and around the world.

