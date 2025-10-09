Cellairis Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Back to School 2025 for CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch

Cellairis’ Innovative Solutions Honored for Eliminating Classroom Distractions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis, a mobile device accessories and solutions provider with over 25 years of experience, is proud to announce that its innovative products, the Cellairis CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch , have been honored with a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Back to School 2025 in the Secondary Education category.The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence celebrate the most impactful products in education, highlighting solutions that offer schools versatility, value and tools to address specific challenges in teaching and learning. The awards, which are judged by a panel of industry experts, recognize the products that stand out in enhancing the educational experience.“We are thrilled to be recognized by Tech & Learning for our efforts in education technology,” said Jaime Brown, Co-Founder of Cellairis. “Our goal is not just to prevent distractions but to enable schools to leverage mobile technology in ways that balance productivity and responsibility.”The Cellairis Cyber Pouch is designed to address the growing issue of mobile phone distractions in classrooms, offering a balanced solution for schools that need to maintain student safety while minimizing disruptions caused by technology. With many schools across the nation facing cell phone restrictions or bans, the Cyber Pouch provides a simple, effective way for students to keep their phones in class without them becoming a distraction.The Cyber Stand, an additional accessory, can be purchased separately. It is designed to hold up to 28 Cyber Pouches in a coat-rack-like structure, providing a convenient classroom storage solution.To learn more about the CyberSystem, visit https://mycybersystem.com/ . To view Cellairis’ full range of education and enterprise products, visit https://www.cellairis.com/ # # #About CellairisCellairis has been at the forefront of mobile device accessories for more than two decades, providing a wide range of high-quality products for both consumers and businesses. With an ongoing commitment to innovation, Cellairis continues to help users stay connected and enhance their digital experience. To learn more about the Cellairis CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch, please visit www.mycybersystem.com

