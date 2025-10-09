SPA Acquires Group W, Expanding Support for Mission Critical Modeling and Simulation Across All Domains
SPA has a long history of working with Group W and today we unite the leading providers and users of widely-used DoD modeling and simulation tools across the system, mission, and campaign levels.”ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria, Virginia – Oct. 9, 2025 – Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has acquired Group W, a premier data science and defense analytics company with a core focus on modeling and simulation and wargaming capabilities to the DoD.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
“SPA has a long history of working with Group W and today we unite the leading providers and users of widely-used DoD modeling and simulation tools across the system, mission, and campaign levels,” said SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “We are delighted to have Group W join us as partners in our shared national security mission. The combination of the two firms creates the most robust analytical defense modeling and simulation company serving the global allied national security ecosystem.”
Based in Vienna, Virginia, Group W has a 20+ year history of delivering the most advanced, mission critical analysis, modeling and simulation, and wargaming capabilities. Their employees use critical thinking, mathematical techniques, and high-fidelity tools to support analysts and researchers, providing critical insights to the highest levels of the DoD.
“We have an exceptional reputation in the art and science of simulating modern warfare derived from our enduring innovation and collaborative expertise. We align impeccably well with SPA and their widely respected position of trust with the U.S. government for national security, defense, intelligence, and homeland security programs,” said Trase Travers, CEO of Group W. “Combining our talents and complementary capabilities creates new opportunities for both our employees and clients, and unlocks the next generation of analytical modeling and simulation as well as digital wargaming.”
“Group W brings cutting-edge capabilities, approaches, and expertise that will enhance SPA’s position as the trusted partner of choice for defense, intelligence, and homeland security clients,” added David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. “This acquisition builds on SPA’s history and reinforces their established expertise, evolving capabilities, and commitment to delivering impactful data-driven analysis to enhance national security strategies and operational effectiveness.”
Sheppard Mullin and Morrison Foerster acted as legal counsel to SPA. Stout worked as financial advisor and Holland & Knight worked as legal counsel to Group W.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With nearly 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 180 companies and has raised ~$14 billion in committed capital. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.
Allison Gannon
Systems Planning & Analysis
allison.gannon@spa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.