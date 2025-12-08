SPA Appoints Mark Adams as New Chief Capability Officer
Mark’s contributions will advance SPA’s tradition of excellence, and together, we will build upon our purpose-driven innovation while preparing for the challenges ahead.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has appointed Mark Adams as Chief Capability Officer (CCO). This appointment comes as SPA surpasses 3,000 personnel globally and expands its investments in advanced technologies, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence across its technology portfolio.
— SPA President Terry Benedict
Mr. Adams will lead SPA’s enterprise-wide capability strategy and guide technical excellence to meet evolving national security priorities and client demands. As a results-driven technology leader, Mr. Adams has a proven track record of driving innovation, leading strategic technology initiatives, and fostering teamwork to support critical client missions.
“Mark’s contributions will advance SPA’s tradition of excellence, and together, we will build upon our purpose-driven innovation while preparing for the challenges ahead,” said SPA President Terry Benedict. “His tremendous leadership and experience will be instrumental as SPA steps into its next phase of growth, technical innovation, and mission impact.”
“I'm thrilled to join SPA as CCO, where our experienced team will continue to lead the charge in advancing crucial national security initiatives through innovative, data-driven strategies,” Mark added. “SPA strives to deliver collaborative solutions that empower our clients, employees, and trusted partners to address our clients' most complex challenges.”
Mr. Adams will report to Mr. Benedict and play a pivotal role in driving excellence by partnering with SPA client-facing divisions to optimize people, processes, and technology solutions. As CCO he will ensure SPA delivers exceptional value to current and prospective clients, while also overseeing the training, development, and domain expertise of personnel to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and technology delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past eight years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis
genesis.eldredge@spa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.