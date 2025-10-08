Confidia Cares Honors Local Heroes and Inspires the Next Generation with $15,000 in Community Support

Confidia Health presented a $5,000 annual donation to the Brotherhood for the Fallen: CT Capitol Region during the Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes Celebration, given in honor of Dr. Greene’s father, John R. Greene Jr., a proud U.S. Marine Sergeant (1953–1957). A community thank-you board for Dr. Greene, signed by first responders and families during the Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes Celebration, November 2, 2024. Guests enjoyed food, conversation, and camaraderie during the Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes Celebration on November 2, 2024, at the Aqua Turf Club — a night dedicated to honoring local first responders and their families. Confidia Health Institute awarded $10,000 in scholarships to four local students during the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony, held at their Bristol office on June 26, 2025. Confidia Health Institute founder, Dr. Kevin Greene, joins the four scholarship recipients in front of the Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes backdrop during the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony, held at the Bristol office on June 26, 2025.

Confidia Health’s ongoing initiative pays tribute to fallen first responders through community donations and scholarships that continue their legacy.

Confidia Health has always been about more than healthcare — it’s about strengthening our community.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute is proud to continue its mission of supporting the local community through philanthropy and education. What began last year as the Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes Celebration recognizing local first responders has grown into an ongoing community initiative that now includes scholarships helping area students pursue higher education.The first complimentary Confidia Cares: Honor Our Heroes Celebration, held on November 2, 2024, at the Aqua Turf Club, brought together over 150 first responders and their families to commemorate those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The evening included the presentation of a $5,000 annual donation from Confidia Health founder Dr. Kevin Greene , given on behalf of his father, John R. Greene Jr., a proud U.S. Marine Sergeant (1953–1957), to the Brotherhood for the Fallen: CT Capitol Region.During the celebration, Dr. Greene announced $10,000 in upcoming student scholarships dedicated to preserving the legacy of fallen heroes — an initiative that would evolve into the Confidia Cares Scholarship Fund the following summer.The night featured a heartfelt message from Dr. Greene on what these heroes mean to him and to the community. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, and dancing — a well-deserved evening of appreciation for those who dedicate their lives to saving others.This summer, that vision came to fruition with the Confidia Cares: Alumnus Scholarship Ceremony, held June 26, 2025. Four students were recognized for their essays, and each awarded $2,500 scholarships as they prepare to head off to college this fall. Held at Confidia Health’s Bristol office, the ceremony featured each student reading aloud their essay — reflections on the impact of the fallen officers who once attended their schools and how they plan to carry those lessons forward into their academic journeys and beyond.The honored heroes included:1. Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte – Bristol Police Department / Middletown High School2. Sergeant Alex Hamzy – Bristol Police Department / Bristol Eastern High School3. Lieutenant Inspector Milan Grant III – Waterbury Fire Department / Holy Cross High School4. Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier – Connecticut State Police / Southington High SchoolDr. Cathleen Greene-Schrantz, Confidia’s COO, gave a special reading and worked closely with all the applicants throughout the process. Confidia Health founder Dr. Kevin Greene also spoke to congratulate the students and emphasize the organization’s dedication to both community service and education. Families, staff, and community members celebrated alongside the students with food and music.“Confidia Health has always been about more than healthcare — it’s about strengthening our community,” said Dr. Greene. “By remembering our local heroes and investing in young people, we hope to build a lasting impact that extends far beyond our walls.”Beyond its clinical services, the Institute has supported initiatives that assist first responder families and expand educational opportunities — all centered around improving lives and building community resilience. Together, the two Confidia Cares events have provided $15,000 in support to local families and students in less than a year — a reflection of Confidia Health’s mission to celebrate service and invest in the next generation.About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility, with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute also upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted care. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.