Saudi–Swiss Partnership to Expand 50 New Early Childhood Centers Across the Kingdom

Saudi–Swiss Collaboration to Transform Early Childhood Education Under Vision 2030

Global Childhood Academy officially launched the Saudi–Swiss Partnership during a VIP Roundtable event in Riyadh, marking the beginning of a large-scale initiative to establish nurseries across KSA.” — Dr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder and COO of Global Childhood Academy

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Childhood Academy (GCA) will host a VIP Roundtable in Riyadh convening senior Saudi ministries, leading education companies, and Swiss institutional partners to advance early childhood education in alignment with Vision 2030.The roundtable marks the formal launch of a strategic collaboration among Global Childhood Academy, Neue Education (Switzerland) , and TADAAMUN Investment (Saudi Arabia). Together, the partners plan to establish 50 jointly owned early childhood centers across Saudi Arabia, combining Swiss operational expertise with Saudi-led ownership, governance, and capital stewardship.Building the Future of Early Childhood EducationFounded by Saudi’s, Global Childhood Academy has over 18 years of experience in early childhood workforce development, training, accreditation, and center operations. GCA has already supported more than 480 nurseries across the GCC, and now directly manages and acquires centers inside the Kingdom.Neue Education contributes decades of experience scaling education institutions across Europe, while TADAAMUN Investment provides Saudi investment leadership focused on sustainable value creation aligned with national priorities.This collaboration will introduce global best practices while ensuring affordable, high-quality nurseries tailored to the Saudi context.High-Level Saudi ParticipationThe VIP Roundtable will convene 20–30 senior leaders and decision-makers from:Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (HRSD)Ministry of EducationMinistry of Investment (MISA)Education & Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC)Maarif for Education & TrainingQuality Education CompanyPrivate sector leaders including TADAAMUN Investment, Vallian, Kid First Nurseries, Riyadh Najed SchoolsQuotesDr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Childhood Academy, said:“This initiative is not simply a business venture — it is a national service for children and families. Our mission is affordable quality: well-compensated teachers, resource-rich classrooms, healthy meals, SEN coordinators in every nursery, and continuous training for staff. With Swiss operational know-how and Saudi investment leadership, we can deliver lasting impact for families across the Kingdom.”Mr. Nicolas Gautier, on behalf of Neue Education (Switzerland), added:“Partnering with GCA allows us to align proven international practices with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. Together, we aim to scale accessible, high-quality early childhood centers that raise the bar for outcomes.”Mr. Hasan Jabarti, Founding Partner & Chairman, TADAAMUN Investment, said:“Early childhood is the foundation of human capability — and therefore of long-term economic competitiveness. TADAAMUN is proud to back a Saudi-Swiss partnership that combines governance, capital discipline, and international expertise to deliver real value for Saudi families. This is impact investing with measurable outcomes: better teachers, better environments, and better futures for our children — fully aligned with Vision 2030.”About Global Childhood AcademyGlobal Childhood Academy (GCA) is a Saudi-founded holding company focused on building human capability in early childhood education across the GCC and beyond. For over 18 years, GCA has delivered workforce development, accreditation, and center operations at scale. Through Arabian Child, GCA provides 186+ accredited programs for teachers and allied professionals; through ECRA (Early Childhood Rating & Accreditation)—endorsed by Childhood Education International—GCA advances quality standards; and through its Center Operations, GCA has supported 480+ nurseries across the GCC and now directly manages and acquires centers in the Kingdom. GCA’s mission is affordable quality: well-compensated educators, resource-rich classrooms, healthy meals, SEN coordination in every center, and continuous professional development. GCA’s strategy aligns with Vision 2030 and prioritizes Saudi ownership, strong governance, and measurable outcomes for children and families.More: globalchildhoodacademy.com | arabianchild.orgAbout Neue Education (Switzerland)Neue Education AG is a Zurich-based investment management firm specializing in K-12 alternative education businesses. Founded in 2022, Neue combines the expertise of seasoned education operators with long-term capital investors. Its philosophy is rooted in the belief that one model does not fit all: children and families deserve diverse pathways, new methodologies that foster creativity, balanced technology use, harmony with nature, and continuous teacher development.Neue supports high-quality education providers by supplying capital, operational know-how, and international growth expertise. The firm focuses on strong brands with innovative methodologies, scalable models, and robust business fundamentals. With investments in schools such as School of Tomorrow in Zurich and Rocket Schools in the UK, Neue partners with visionary leaders to reshape education for the future.More: www.neueeducation.com About TADAAMUN Investment (Saudi Arabia)TADAAMUN Investment is a Riyadh-based investment company focused on driving transformative growth across Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Fully aligned with Vision 2030, TADAAMUN seeks to diversify the economy, foster innovation, and promote sustainable development through strategic investments.The firm’s core areas include technology, startups, tourism, logistics, and real estate, where it identifies high-potential ventures and equips them with resources to scale. TADAAMUN’s approach combines capital, strategic partnerships, and governance discipline to unlock long-term value while delivering measurable impact for communities.By backing initiatives such as the Saudi–Swiss early childhood partnership with Global Childhood Academy and Neue Education, TADAAMUN continues its mission of investing in ventures that shape the Kingdom’s future and strengthen its global position.More: www.tadaamun.com

Launch Event Saudi–Swiss Partnership to Build 50 Early Childhood Centers in Saudi Arabia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.