ECRA Partners with Mauritius Consultant to Pilot Global Early Childhood Quality Accreditation Framework

Soonita Kistamah joins forces with ECRA to pilot its five-tier accreditation framework in Mauritius, raising early years education standards.

MAURITIUS, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mauritius Education Consultant Collaborates with ECRA to Lead National Rollout of Prestigious Quality Accreditation ProgramSoonita Kistamah, G.O.S.K., a highly respected education consultant, is collaborating with the Early Childhood Rating & Accreditation (ECRA) program to bring its internationally recognized quality rating and accreditation framework to Mauritius. Designed for children from birth to age eight, ECRA’s five-tier system strengthens early childhood care and education through a structured, measurable approach to quality improvement.The pilot in Mauritius is part of ECRA’s broader vision to work with governments and institutions worldwide seeking to elevate early childhood standards through adaptable, evidence-based frameworks.Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding, Ms. Kistamah will work in close partnership with ECRA’s international team to introduce the program for Mauritius, ensuring its relevance, effectiveness, and long-term sustainability.Raising Quality Standards Across the SectorThe ECRA program blends self-assessment, evidence-based evaluation, and independent review to raise quality in early years settings. It supports centers in improving safety, curriculum delivery, teaching methods, and learning environments. Educators benefit from structured professional development aligned with international benchmarks, while policymakers gain standardized quality data that can guide national early childhood strategies.Aligning Mauritius with Global Best PracticeInitially launched as a private initiative, the ECRA pilot in Mauritius—beginning with The Cubbies Pre-Primary School—will demonstrate the program’s adaptability to local regulatory and cultural contexts. Ms. Kistamah will work with the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology and other stakeholders to showcase how the ECRA framework can be integrated into the national early childhood landscape, highlighting its versatility, adaptability, and suitability for the region.“Introducing ECRA in Mauritius will help early childhood centers progress along a clear, tier-based pathway toward excellence,” said Ms. Kistamah. “The framework breaks down quality improvement into achievable steps, enabling centers to continually enhance their services and deliver the best outcomes for young learners.”Endorsements from Global ExpertsDr. Samia Kazi, ECRA’s Executive Board Member, commented:“We are excited to work with Soonita and proud to see how the ECRA framework can serve as both a mark of achievement for established quality centers and a pathway for those just starting their quality journey. It’s a practical, aspirational system that celebrates success while guiding continuous improvement.”Jeanne Barczewska, ECRA International Consultant, added:“ECRA is a global mark of excellence in early childhood education. We hope that more centers in Mauritius—and in other countries—will be inspired to join ECRA. We look forward to collaborating with centers committed to achieving the highest quality standards for children.”Global Recognition and Proven ImpactECRA is recognized by Childhood Education International, an organization with collaborative status at the United Nations. The program has delivered measurable impact across the globe, with accredited and participating centers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. These include high-profile national pilots, prestigious Tier 5 accreditations, and partnerships with schools and nurseries in diverse cultural and regulatory environments.About ECRAThe Early Childhood Rating & Accreditation (ECRA) program is an independent, nonprofit-administered quality rating and improvement system. Accreditation is valid for three years and includes annual improvement reporting to ensure sustained quality. ECRA’s five-tier framework supports centers in achieving and maintaining the highest standards in early childhood education.Media Contact:ECRA Communications OfficeEmail: info@ecraaccreditation.orgWebsite: www.ecraaccreditation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.