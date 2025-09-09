Global Childhood Academy, Valian and Neue Education Form Strategic Alliance to Transform Early Childhood in the GCC

Global Childhood Academy partners with Valian and Neue Education to scale early childhood education across GCC.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Childhood Academy , Valian and Neue EducationLaunch Strategic Alliance to Transform Early Childhood Education in the GCCZurich, Switzerland & Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaGlobal Childhood Academy (GCA), a leader in high-performing early learning operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has entered into a strategic partnership with education investors Neue Education (Switzerland) and Valian (US)Founded 18 years ago, GCA is the region’s leading full-service provider of early years learning services for institutions and educators in the GCC and Africa. Through its award-winning Arabian Child Training Institute , GCA delivers accredited training, upskilling, and hiring opportunities for pre-school educators. The organization also created a world-class bilingual Arabic/English curriculum used by leading nurseries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, and other markets. In addition, GCA provides advanced online learning technology, its proprietary white-label LMS package, tailored to client needs.Neue and Valian bring a collective track-record in creating and scaling innovative schools worldwide — including Rocket Productions (UK), HudsonWay Immersion School (New York City), Kindred Nurseries (UK), School of Tomorrow (Switzerland), GEMS Education (GCC) and other pioneering education models across multiple markets.This partnership unites GCA’s deep regional expertise and operational record with Neue and Valian's global portfolio and investment capability. Together, the organizations will drive the expansion of world-class early childhood education across the GCC and beyond — combining operational excellence, advanced teacher training, and globally benchmarked curriculum innovation.“Global Childhood Academy has served the early childhood sector for more than 18 years. Partnering with Neue and Valian, two organizations that both share our appetite for innovation and execution, positions us to set a new benchmark for quality and impact in the region,” said Dr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Global Childhood Academy.“It is rare to find the combination of a renowned, deeply experienced operating team and a market positioned for hyper-growth. Through our capital and operational expertise, we are excited to support GCA’s highly experienced leadership team to take advantage of this strategic opportunity in the early years education sector, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC,” said Nicolas Gautier, from Neue EducationThe alliance will focus on:Operational Expansion – Enhancing and scaling center operations across strategic GCC markets.Workforce Transformation – Elevating teacher training to meet and exceed global standards.Curriculum Innovation – Deploying high-quality early years programs built for 21st-century learning.Great communities are built on strong early childhood foundations. Every child deserves access to quality, scale, and services that reflect the needs of their local community while preparing them for a global future. Together, GCA, Neue Education and Valian are committed to creating holistic early learning centers that unite world-class training, innovative curriculum, and uncompromising service to children and families, transforming early years education into a cornerstone of thriving societies.About Global Childhood AcademyGlobal Childhood Academy (GCA) is a holding company that operates high-performing early learning centers, owns accredited training institutes, and advises governments and investors on early childhood systems across the GCC and Africa. GCA delivers bilingual curriculum solutions, advanced workforce training, and proprietary technology platforms tailored for early years institutions.About Neue Educationneue Education AG (Switzerland) is an investment management firm that identifies and invests in private K12 next generation education businesses. Neue Education and its executives have founded, owned, and operated leading education brands worldwide, including Rocket Productions Edcuation (UK), Kindred Nurseries (UK), and School of Tomorrow (CH).About Valian LtdValian Ltd is a growth private equity investor focused on People and the Planet: bringing capital and operational expertise to create value in the Lifelong Learning and Energy Transition sectors. Valian has invested in and created various Lifelong Learning companies globally including GEMS Education (GCC), HudsonWay Immersion School (New York), Sandbox & Co (UK), Britus Education (GCC), and Kindred Nurseries (UK).

