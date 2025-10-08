New Music Alert - John Michael Ferrari Drops Nostalgic Baby Boomer Pop Single ‘Smooth Sailing’

Smooth Sailing cover art FYC John Michael Ferrari

Baby Boomer original pop single “Smooth Sailing" (aka When I Was 23) — a nostalgic ride through the memories of youth by John Michael Ferrari

Smooth Sailing is a positive, feel-good song — light, fun, and perfect for anyone reminiscing about their younger days.” — Pepper Jay

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you ever wish you could turn back time? Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari (aka JMF) invites listeners on a relaxed journey through youthful memories in his brand-new single “ Smooth Sailing " (aka When I Was 23), released today.A breezy uplifting Baby Boomer pop tune, “Smooth Sailing” reflects on the simplicity and optimism of youth. “My mood was calm and classy, never down and trashy,” sings Ferrari, setting the tone for a feel-good track designed to stir smiles and reflection."The smooth face of youth I wore was the key to every locked door. It was smooth sailing for me,” JMF recalls in the song’s heartfelt lyrics.The track was written by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, produced by Pepper Jay, and recorded at the legendary Beaird Music Group in Nashville, where Ferrari has recorded since 2019.“Smooth Sailing is a positive, feel-good song — light, fun, and perfect for anyone reminiscing about their younger days,” says producer Pepper Jay.JMF has garnered numerous music awards over the past six years and remains a finalist in several current competitions. He is also For Your Consideration in the Pop Solo Performance category for his earlier 2025 release, “ When Love Is Love ,” co-written by Ferrari, Pepper Jay, David Easterling, and Sophie Love.Stay connected with John Michael Ferrari at:JohnMichaelFerrari.com

