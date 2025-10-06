Pepper Jay Named Music Producer of the Year by Red Carpet Awards Show in Europe

Pepper Jay - Producer of the Year For Your Consideration is John Michael Ferrari for his latest single & music video When Love Is Love.

Long time music producer Pepper Jay named Producer of the Year by The Red Carpet Award Show in Europe presented by FPCM Media Netherlands

My success? Totally her fault. Blame Pepper Jay.” — John Michael Ferrari

WAGENINGSCHE BERG, GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FPCM Media Awards - Red Carpet Award Show in Europe named long time music producer Pepper Jay Producer of the Year. With over 35 years in the music industry, songs Pepper Jay has produced have won numerous awards for a variety of recording artists. Usually not short on words, upon receiving the award at the Fletcher Hotel in Wageningsche, Netherlands, Pepper Jay said only "Thank you! Wow! Now I know why people say 'wow' Thank you".Pepper Jay has produced and co-written the songs of recording artist John Michael Ferrari for more than three decades. Ferrari, now FYC (or For Your Consideration" for the Pop Solo Performance GRAMMY(c) category for his song " When Love Is Love ") and upon receiving two Collaboration Awards recently, told an audience ""My success? Totally her fault. Blame Pepper Jay."Several up and coming singer songwriters have successfully been produced by Pepper Jay over the last year including Sophie Love ("Poison in My Veins"), Pearl Seeback ("I Want You For Christmas"), and Peggy Sue Fletcher ("I Can Live Without").Pepper Jay describes herself as the "Most beautiful hard-working post middle-aged music producer, public speaker, Bubby, actress (SAG-AFTRA / AEA), and author with white hair who looks forward to sharing “Music With You” !"Trivia: Pepper Jay has lived several lifetimes and entertainment started early in her life. Her Grandma Lida was Pepper Jay’s best friend and Grandma's best friend was Sophie Tucker (“The Last of the Red Hot Mamas”). Pepper Jay literally spent her childhood and early teens in the Moulin Rouge, Coconut Grove, Brown Derby, and in Vegas casino showrooms watching the Rat Pack and other entertainers of the time.

