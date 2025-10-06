Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,917 in the last 365 days.

John Michael Ferrari Receives Best Gospel/Christian Contemporary Award for “The Son Don’t Lie”

InterContinental Music Awards Named The Son Don't Lie the Best in North America in the Gospel / Contemporary Christian category.

The Son Don't Lie named Best Gospel / Christian Contemporary by the Intercontinental Music Awards

John Michael Ferrari's song about Jesus "The Son Don't Lie"

The Son Don't Lie cover art

For Your Consideration singer songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari for his latest: When Love Is Love.

For Your Consideration John Michael Ferrari for his latest single & music video When Love Is Love.

With echoes of ancient hymns and a voice that stirs the soul, John Michael Ferrari’s latest honor celebrates a song that feels both timeless and timely.

I didn’t set out to write a song about Jesus. I was simply following a quiet voice within.”
— John Michael Ferrari
PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intercontinental Music Awards has named “The Son Don’t Lie” by singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari the Best Gospel / Contemporary Christian Song in North America. With its haunting, almost medieval tones and stirring message, the song stands out as a modern-day hymn — both grounded and ethereal.
Ferrari’s vocals glide over a rich soundscape that evokes candlelit chapels and whispered prayers. The song gently unfolds a message of truth and inner strength in the face of temptation — a lyrical journey that resonates deeply, regardless of faith.

“When I was writing ‘The Son Don’t Lie,’ I didn’t set out to write a song about Jesus,” Ferrari reflects. “I was simply following a quiet voice within, guiding the lyrics and melody. It wasn’t until the song was finished that I realized — I was writing about the Son of God.”

"The Son Don't Lie" is about listening to God in the face of temptations. Written by Ferrari and Pepper Jay, "The Son Don't Lie" was produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Beaird Music Group in Nashville. "The Son Don't Lie" was released on the indie label Cappy Records.

John Michael Ferrari is also currently FYC ("For Your Consideration") in the Pop Solo Contemporary category with his recent release "When Love Is Love".

John Michael Ferrari splits his time between Nashville and his ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. His songs are available all music platforms.

Pepper Jay
Pepper Jay Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

The Son Don't Lie Official Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

John Michael Ferrari Receives Best Gospel/Christian Contemporary Award for “The Son Don’t Lie”

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more